Produce Association Leaders Look to the Future at United Fresh LIVE! Closing Session

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The chief staff and elected officers of five leading produce associations will join together in the closing session of United Fresh LIVE! to share their vision for the future in rebuilding the global produce industry. Joining United Fresh Chairman Michael Muzyk, Baldor Specialty Foods, and President & CEO Tom Stenzel will be:

Western Growers Chairman Ryan Talley, Talley Farms; and President & CEO Dave Puglia

Produce Marketing Association Chairman Joe Don Zetzsche, HEB, and CEO Cathy Burns

Canadian Produce Marketing Association Chairman Davis Yung, Fresh Direct Produce Ltd., and President Ron Lemaire

Freshfel Europe Chairman Stephan Weist, REWE Group, and General Delegate Philippe Binard

“I’m delighted that our colleagues representing members across the global produce supply chain will join with us for this discussion,” said United Fresh Chairman Michael Muzyk. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the industry around the world, and this is an opportunity to begin plotting a future course together to rebuild what has been lost, and move forward to greater heights.”

The Closing LIVE! General Session will take place at 12:00 noon Eastern time on Friday, June 19, with participants spanning the globe.

“With Western Growers leaders participating online at 9:00 am in California, and Freshfel leaders participating at 6:00 pm in Europe, we’ll be hosting a global discussion like never before,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “I’m particularly grateful to my colleagues Dave Puglia, Cathy Burns, Ron Lemaire and Philippe Binard in having their elected leaders join with Michael and me for this discussion.”

Friday’s Closing LIVE! General Session will wrap up a week of the fresh produce industry’s first ever virtual event experience. It also will be the 5th of five LIVE! General Sessions offered throughout the week. United Fresh LIVE! will open Monday, June 15 at 12:00 noon Eastern time with the Opening LIVE! General Session also hosted by Michael Muzyk and Tom Stenzel.

Tuesday will feature the Women In Produce LIVE! General Session where this year’s honoree, Sarah Frey, President and CEO of Certified Women Owned Business Frey Farms and Founder of Tsamma™ Watermelon Juice and Sarah’s Home Grown will share her career story.

Wednesday will feature the Organic LIVE! General Session where Tonya Antle, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of the Organic Produce Network, will host a panel of top industry leaders addressing the future of organics in a post-coronavirus environment.



Thursday will a the crowd favorite Retail-Foodservice LIVE! General Session featuring this year’s 25 Retail produce Manager Award winners and the nine Produce Excellence in Foodservice Award winning chefs and operators. Our sponsors Dole Food Company and FreshEdge™ will host a look in at the fantastic work of the front-line produce heroes.

Registration for United Fresh LIVE! is FREE. A packed schedule of general sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions, social events and a major online expo are scheduled throughout the week of June 15-19. Register here at www.unitedfreshlive.org to be part of the action.



###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.