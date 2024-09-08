Produce Business: 36th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards Announced

The 15 winning entries in the Produce Business 36th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards program are leading the way in marketing for the fresh produce industry.

These produce marketers successfully reached consumers, created brand awareness and increased sales through social media, media outreach, retailers, influencer events, advertising, mailers and other creative channels.

Marketers in the produce industry let loose a little bit with their latest marketing efforts, creating unique brand storytelling moments, while having some fun in the process.

This Produce Business 36th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards program could have been called “Leading the Way,” as marketers are truly leading the way as they showcase their brands’ unique strengths, value propositions and marketing messages to reach consumers and retailers through the clever use of packaging, retail displays, social media, influencer partnerships, videos and other traditional and nontraditional paths.

Special thanks go to all of the entrants for taking the time to submit and share the required material and results for judging. The record number of imaginative and compelling entrants made the judges’ task especially challenging, and we encourage those companies that did not win to apply next year.

In celebration — and for inspiration and learning — the top 15 campaigns awarded with Marketing Excellence are presented here.