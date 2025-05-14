Produce Business Accepting Nominations for 2025 Marketing Excellence Awards

Produce Business magazine is accepting nominations through June 2 for its 2025 Marketing Excellence Awards, given to the most engaging campaigns launched by companies in the fresh produce industry since last June.

Selected by the editors of Produce Business, winning campaigns will be chosen based on their creativity, effectiveness and impact promoting fresh produce consumption. The awards annually highlight exemplary marketing strategies and provide valuable insights into successful promotional tactics that drive consumer engagement.

Award recipients will be featured in the August 2025 edition of Produce Business and honored during the Dec. 2-4 New York Produce Show and Conference.

“The breadth of thoughtful, difference-making campaigns over the past year has been impressive,” says Ken Whitacre, CEO of Phoenix Media Network and Publisher of Produce Business. “We encourage all produce businesses to submit their nominations. Their marketing teams deserve to be recognized among their peers, and we are proud to give companies two major forums to showcase that work.”

The awards recognize excellence across six categories: retail, foodservice, wholesale, shipping, commodity organizations, and allied service/product providers. To be eligible for submission, marketing campaigns must have taken place between May 31, 2024 and June 1, 2025.

Companies are asked to fill out the online nomination form at ProduceBusiness.com and provide:

Your name, company, address and phone

Type of business

Names and dates of promotion

Promotion objectives. Description of the promotion.

Promotion results (sales or traffic increases, media atten­tion). What made this program a success?)

All support materials used in the promotion – such as POP, ads, posters, Social Media Links, TV commercials.

Links to digital materials. High-resolution images to illustrate the promotion are required. (Please do not send any produce)

The Marketing Excellence Awards are one of a series of honors given by Produce Business each year. The magazine, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this October, also highlights the industry’s Best Independent Retailer, Innovation Award winners, Merchandiser of the Year and 40-under-Forty class, among others.

The 2024 Marketing Excellence Award Winners included: Bako Sweet, California Avocado Commission, Fresh Express, Fresh Farms, Goldenberry FarmsGotham Greens, Mushroom Council, National Watermelon Promotion Board, New York Apple Association, Northwest Cherries, Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, Pear Bureau Northwest, Stemilt Growers, Sun World and Zespri Kiwifruit.

For more information or questions about the awards process, please email: editor@producebusiness.com or call 561-994-1118, Ext. 109.

In lieu of filling out the form online, companies can send entries to:

PRODUCE BUSINESS MARKETING EXCELLENCE AWARDS

551 NW 77th Street, Suite 101, Boca Raton, FL 33487



Chris Burt, Director of Editorial and Content Strategy for Phoenix Media Network, at cburt@phoenixmedianet.com.

About Phoenix Media Network

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Phoenix Media Network has provided industry-leading insight across the fresh food and perishables industry for nearly four decades. Founded in 1985, Phoenix Media boasts the signature New York Produce Show and Conference as well as supporting publications including Deli Business, Cheese Connoisseur and PerishableNews.com. Produce Business continues to set the standard for initiating industry improvement, while helping to promote and foster discussions on marketing, merchandising, management and procurement.