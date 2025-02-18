Produce Distributors Association names Joseph Procacci III as Member on Board of Directors

The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) has appointed Joseph Procacci III, vice president for business development at Procacci Holdings Company in Philadelphia, as a new member on its Board of Directors.

Procacci replaces Mike Maxwell, who spent many years helping PDA rise from a grass-roots advocacy group to become the leading organization representing wholesale receivers across the United States. Maxwell recently retired as president of Procacci Bros. after more than 40 years in a variety of leadership roles.

“Mike cares deeply about the role of the distributor in the produce industry,” says Alan Siger, president of PDA. “His leadership shepherded the association through its transition from NAPAR to PDA, and his passion for PDA resulted in the recruitment of many of our new members.”

His successor on the PDA board, Procacci, joins an elite leadership group representing distributors that includes Chairman Matthew D’Arrigo of D’Arrigo Bros, First Vice Chair John Vena of John Vena, Inc. and fellow members – Carole Shandler (SGS Produce), Rob Strube (Strube Celery & Vegetable Co.), William Class III (The Class Produce Group), John McClelland (Liberty Fruit Co.), and Ken Whitacre (Produce Business/Phoenix Media Group).

Procacci has more than 15 years of experience in fresh produce, starting with work in tomato warehouses in his family’s longstanding business. His grandfather, Joe Sr., was a founding member of NAPAR.

“He grew up in the industry and understands the unique issues facing produce distributors,” D’Arrigo says. “In addition to distribution, he has a background in farming and merchandising. We welcome his expertise and insight as we continue to grow PDA for our members.”

Procacci, who was selected to Produce Business magazine’s 40-under-40 class in 2024, not only handles sales and oversight of apple and pear categories, but is also charged with fueling business synergies. He understands first-hand the role of distributors, having worked as a pallet jack operator and merchandiser at the company’s warehouse, GS Distribution. A graduate of Northeastern University with a degree in economics, he also spent significant time on Procacci’s tomato farms in Florida and New Jersey.

One of the many strengths Procacci will bring to the board is his ability to connect with produce industry members.

“What I am most proud of in my career are the relationships I have built thus far,” he told Produce Business. “It takes a team effort to accomplish what we accomplish daily. I would not have gotten to my position if it weren’t for everyone I have worked with throughout my career.”

Originally founded in 1989, the PDA is the first and only organization that solely advocates for fresh produce distributors. Its primary goal is to give a strong and active political voice and a much-needed seat at the table in Washington, D.C., on regulatory matters for supply-chain participants, especially produce distributors.

About the Produce Distributors Association

Formerly known as NAPAR, The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is the national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, the PDA provides a platform for networking, education, and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members.