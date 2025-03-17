Produce Distributors Association Will Host 26th Annual Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament

Pittsburgh, PA — The Produce Distributors Association, which advocates for the interests of wholesale produce receivers nationwide, will host the 26th Annual Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament on Tuesday, May 13, at Ballyowen Golf Club’s links course in Sussex County, N.J.

The tournament brings together PDA members and sponsors for golf and the promotion of goodwill in the produce industry while honoring the iconic former CEO of the Class Produce Group. Players are treated to 18 holes on Golfweek’s No. 1-rated public course in New Jersey and a day of relaxed business connections at the premier Crystal Springs Resort.

Their participation in the event, along with behind-the-scenes efforts by PDA leadership and sponsors, impacts fresh produce distribution companies. The PDA raised more than $110,000 at Ballyowen last year.

“The tournament is our major fundraising event while providing networking opportunities for its members, suppliers and industry friends,” says Alan Siger, President of the PDA. “The money raised enables the PDA to represent its member’s interests in Washington, D.C., and provide guidance on important issues like FSMA 204.”

The PDA fielded a record number of players during last year’s tournament and is expecting another big turnout in May.

Sponsorships are still available and include a variety of benefits, including company hole signage for those who sponsor before April 25 plus logo on the PDA’s website. Packages with complementary golfers and other perks range from $1,000 (Bronze) to $5,000 (Platinum).

Interested members willing to test their mettle on Ballyowen’s famed links course can sign up as individuals ($500) or in foursomes ($2,000) on the PDA’s dedicated golf registration page. In addition to the play, which begins with a shotgun start at noon, golfers and sponsors will be invited to a reception, awards ceremony, and raffle after the event.

Those interested in arriving early can book luxury hotel accommodations at the Crystal Springs Resort at a special rate by calling (855) 383-2425.

To sponsor or register golfers or to simply donate, interested groups can sign on at the PDA’s dedicated golf sponsors page or get more information on the PDA’s website at www.producedistributorsassociation.org.

Those who have further questions on the event or PDA can reach out to Alan Siger at (412) 913-1780 or by emailing him at asiger@producedistributorsassociation.org.

About the Produce Distributors Association

Formerly known as NAPAR, The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is the national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, the PDA provides a platform for networking, education, and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members. Aside from representation in Washington, key PDA membership benefits include access to its member-only “Savings Advantage Program.”