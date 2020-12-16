Produce For Better Health Foundation CEO to Represent North America on Global Panel to Launch International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) President and CEO, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, will represent North America, alongside other global leaders, during the International Year of Fruit and Vegetables (IYFV) launch event on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly designated 2021 the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) serving as the lead agency for the year-long celebration in collaboration with other associated organizations and bodies.

“The Produce for Better Health Foundation is honored to work in collaboration with our global colleagues to celebrate the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables and commends the UN/FAO’s leadership in elevating the critical role of fruits and vegetables in both human and planetary health. Health is a top priority in the United States, Canada and around the world given the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with a viable vaccine, fruits and vegetables bring health, happiness and hope to so many. We must work together to make greater consumption of the most healthful foods on the planet a sustainable reality,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, Produce for Better Health Foundation President and CEO.

The IYFV launch comes as PBH prepares to launch its State of the Plate: Fruit and Vegetable Consumption in America research in January 2021. In addition, the 2020-2025 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans and corresponding consumer-facing dietary guidance are also expected to be released soon. When taken together, these three efforts, in addition to others, present an unprecedented opportunity to elevate new fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors as a collective priority for industry as well as civil society. “Something must change if we want consumption to improve; the IYFV pronouncement serves to illuminate what PBH considers to be a global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis affecting our culture, society and economy as well as our health as global citizens. The time to come together and act is now.” states Reinhardt Kapsak.

PBH is proud to be a member of the Global Alliance to Promote Fruits and Vegetables Consumption “5 A Day” (“AIAM5”), a nonprofit forum of 39 national and international entities from 32 countries around the world, jointly working to foster the consumption of fruits and vegetables to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and enhance global health.

PBH is honored to represent the U.S. as part of AIAM5 and recently signed on to the group’s collective declaration to advance the IYFV. Within the framework of the 9th General Assembly of members of the Global Alliance to Promote Fruits and Vegetables Consumption “5 a day” (“AIAM5”), held virtually on November the 26th 2020, the attending 35 representatives from 26 national and international entities as full and collaborative members, from 22 countries, agreed that:AIAM5 members support the declaration in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly of year 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV);Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fruits and vegetables play a very relevant role in this regard, as they improve nutrition and health status due to their content of vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals, acting as protection factors for NCD and as a cornerstone of immune function; andAIAM5 is committed and willing to work eagerly to help their members to facilitate those countries where they operate to achieve the goals of the IYFV expected to have an impact in reducing hunger and poverty, enhancing food and nutrition security, improving livelihoods, and contributing to better natural resource management for healthier and more sustainable food systems.For more information on IYFV and/or to register for the launch event (Tuesday, December 15th), click here: http://www.fao.org/fruits-vegetables-2021/en/.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.

Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.

Be sure to join the Have A Plant® Movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.

PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement — a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/lead-the-change.