Produce for Better Health Foundation Launches National Fruits & Veggies Month Toolkit for Marketers Planning September Promotions

While summer is well underway, the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) is thinking ahead to September and unveiling a new National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit available at www.fruitsandveggies.org/nfvm-toolkit. Last year PBH declared September as National Fruits and Veggies Month as part of its comprehensive strategic plan to elevate fruit and vegetable consumption to a national priority; this year, the dynamic online National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit will make it even easier for industry partners to join the action to spread the Have A Plant® Movement nationwide.



In fact, this year’s theme – National Fruits and Veggies Month: Have A Plant® Nation – is all about making the Have A Plant® Movement bigger, to reach even more Americans across the country with ways they can enjoy more fruits and veggies for happier, healthier lives. Have A Plant® Nation will highlight how, at a time when people are craving togetherness and unity, fruit and veggie-filled meals can be that catalyst for: inspiring greater family connections; celebrating the diverse ways we uniquely enjoy foods across the nation; improving public health among all people across America; and elevating how the produce industry and influencers have come together to advocate for more fruits and veggies at every meal – and much more!



“September is a moment in time when, together, we can rally around bringing fruits and vegetables to the center of our plates, our hearts and our homes, throughout the nation,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President and CEO of PBH. “We’re tapping into PBH’s unique behavioral research insights to bring industry partners meaningful resources – it’s truly a great way PBH can pay it forward. That’s what National Fruits & Veggies Month is all about! We provide the consumer campaign with corresponding resources, including tips, tricks, facts and hashtags as well as research and additional expertise. You take it from there, and we will support you every step of the way!”



While plans for September are underway, PBH is also continuing its nationwide, best-in-class State of the Plate Research on America’s Consumption of Fruits and Vegetables. This research will comprehensively assess consumption behaviors, to help the industry identify innovative solutions, rooted in PBH’s KNOW-FEEL-DO behavioral framework, that can effectively increase fruit and vegetable consumption. Research shows that, while people KNOW fruits and vegetables support better health, there is a significant need to inspire and change behaviors by tapping into how people FEEL about eating fruits and vegetables to effectively influence what they DO. September’s National Fruits and Veggies Month: Have A Plant® Nation campaign will bring this to life with emotion-based, inspiring ideas that are easy to implement.



PBH’s National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit features the following resources for collaborating partners:

Pre-written social media posts and images for industry, influencers and consumers alike to post and share on their social media channels. Providing hope and inspiration to consumers generates buzz and reminds them to Have A Plant ® during September and beyond.

Ideas for how companies and influencers can involve their own employees and/or followers, such as challenging everyone to take the Have A Plant ® Pledge, where they commit to eating one more fruit and/or vegetable every single day in September. Small changes like this that are done in a repetitive manner can evolve into sustaining actions that eventually form into a habit, making fruits and veggies part of Americans' daily routines beyond just the one-month challenge in September.

Sample press release for collaborators to add their logo and express their support for National Fruits and Veggies Month to help consumers eat and enjoy more fruits and vegetables more often.

Turn-key editorial copy for use in newsletters, websites and other internal and external communications to encourage people to celebrate National Fruits and Veggies Month; take the Have A Plant ® Pledge; and join the Movement to eat more fruits and vegetables every day.

Segmented promotional ideas and opportunities for suppliers, retailers, community leaders and influencers.

“We listened to our members and heard that there was a great desire for turn-key resources to guide and encourage people to join National Fruits and Veggies Month activities, well in advance of September, to help inspire promotions planning now,” says Katie Toulouse, Marketing and Communications Director of PBH. “We hope everyone can start planning NOW, and we welcome your suggestions and ideas on how we can partner together to truly take the Have A Plant® Movement nationwide.”



“We’re so excited to share this new toolkit to inspire our industry partners with easy ways to leverage PBH’s Have A Plant® Movement and take action that can truly make an impact on consumption,” says Jason Osborn, PBH’s Marketing and Communications Committee Co-Chair and Marketing Director for The Wonderful Company. “This Movement has been instrumental in elevating produce industry engagement with consumers, and we encourage our colleagues to get involved now more than ever, especially during this pivotal time when consumers aren’t eating enough fruits and vegetables. If we do this together, we can claim the moment and win!”



PBH’s National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit is available FREE for download HERE.



For more information about how to get involved in National Fruits and Veggies Month, and how to customize your integrated September marketing plans with PBH, contact Katie Toulouse, Marketing and Communications Director of PBH.



About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement – a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/lead-the-change.