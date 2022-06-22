Produce for Better Health Foundation Releases Annual Report Showcasing the Roadmap to Positively Impact Consumption

The Produce For Better Health Foundation (PBH) released its 2021 Annual Report showcasing the organization’s key accomplishments and results obtained throughout the year. Highlights included fielding and launching new and innovative consumption research and corresponding communications campaign as well as growing its influencer and thought leadership programs, such as expanding the National Fruit & Vegetable Consumption Coalition. The 2021 PBH Annual Report demonstrates a clear commitment to positively impact fruit and vegetable consumption and serve the public good while also accelerating industry growth despite market challenges.



“PBH remains dedicated to its sole mission to improve Americans’ health and happiness through increased fruit and vegetable consumption,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President & CEO of PBH. “In 2021, PBH inspired millions of consumers and influencers through the Have A Plant® Movement, delivering compelling and craveable content and demonstrating fruits’ and vegetables’ positive societal impact. We also invested in strategic research projects focused on improving fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors, as well as public policy-related data analysis. Taking the PBH mission to the masses became even more critical when the PBH State Of The Plate research illuminated a pervasive and persistent consumption crisis; we were steadfast in our motivation to press on.”



Additional 2021 PBH Annual Report highlights include:

Reaching nearly 1 billion social media impressions thanks to influencers and consumers using the hashtag #haveaplant since the Have A Plant ® launch in 2019;

thanks to influencers and consumers using the hashtag since the Have A Plant launch in 2019; Reaching 2 billion traditional media impressions , with articles in The Washington Post, among other consumer-facing media outlets since the 2019 launch;

, with articles in The Washington Post, among other consumer-facing media outlets since the 2019 launch; Reaching 10 million page views on fruitsandveggies.org since the 2019 launch;

on fruitsandveggies.org since the 2019 launch; Illuminating the PBH State Of The Plate Research and the consumption crisis via 4.3 Million social media impressions and 376 Million impressions from traditional media placements in 2021;

via 4.3 Million social media impressions and 376 Million impressions from traditional media placements in 2021; Celebrating the 2021 National Fruits & Veggies Month with more than 17 million impressions from social media posts and nearly 117 million impressions from traditional consumer media placements;

from social media posts and nearly from traditional consumer media placements; Expanding the PBH Have A Plant ® Ambassador and Advisor networks to reach more consumers at various points of influence: point-of-sale (retail); point-of-flavor (culinary & foodservice) and point-of-inspiration (nutrition & lifestyle digital & social media communicators);

to reach more consumers at various points of influence: point-of-sale (retail); point-of-flavor (culinary & foodservice) and point-of-inspiration (nutrition & lifestyle digital & social media communicators); Establishing the first-ever PBH Scientific Advisory Council , serving the desire to bring together both nutrition and behavioral scientists to create meaningful conversations around new research that could solve for the consumption crisis in America; and

, serving the desire to bring together both nutrition and behavioral scientists to create meaningful conversations around new research that could solve for the consumption crisis in America; and Convening the National Fruit & Vegetable Consumption Coalition, gathering leaders from the public health community, commodity boards and more to elevate fruit and vegetable consumption as a national priority, among others.

“PBH’s results demonstrate just how critical the organization is to America’s health and happiness as well as the industry’s success in driving demand for fruits and vegetables,” says CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing for Naturipe Farms, LLC and 2022 PBH Chairman of the Board. “I encourage you to join the PBH community, benefit from the organization’s success, and ultimately, grow fruit and vegetable consumption.”



View the full PBH 2021 Annual Report HERE.



About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.

Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.

Be sure to join the Have A Plant® Movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.

PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Collaborative Consumption Campaign– a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the campaign speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/leadthechange.