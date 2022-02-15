Produce For Better Health Foundation Unveils Its Largest Have A Plant® Influencer Network to Inspire Millions Of Consumers Each Day

As the Produce for Better Health Foundation’s (PBH) award-winning Have A Plant® Movement continues to grow, so too does its network of committed influencer volunteers. The PBH Have A Plant® Ambassadors are a unique network of experts who regularly contribute content to PBH’s digital ecosystem and span three distinct points of influence: point-of-sale (retail); point-of-flavor (culinary & foodservice) and point-of-inspiration (lifestyle, nutrition & agriculture).



After a highly competitive selection process with nearly 200 plant-passionate applicants, the 2022-2023 class of Have A Plant® Ambassadors was identified based on a number of factors including their significant credibility, strong digital and social media reach, media-savvy smarts, endlessly compelling expert content, and most importantly, their genuine passion for promoting fruits and vegetables in their professional work. This year’s group of nearly 60 Ambassadors is PBH’s largest to-date, featuring retail registered dietitians, culinary and foodservice professionals, and lifestyle, nutrition & agriculture leaders. All Ambassadors are enlisted for a two-year term and will collaborate with PBH to bring the Have A Plant® Movement to life by inspiring Americans with actionable, realistic and FUN steps to enjoy more fruits and vegetables.



“Our valuable network of all-star Ambassadors leads with experience, taste and flavor to ensure the Have A Plant® Movement continues to have a powerful impact with consumers,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president & CEO of PBH. “As this group of Ambassadors continues to grow, I am confident that we will be able to spread the Have A Plant® love far and wide. No other organization is committed to building and nurturing a diverse community of enthusiastic experts who authentically and credibly advocate for enjoying more fruits and vegetables.”



Have A Plant® Ambassadors, along with PBH’s digital and social media following, reach more than 2 million consumers daily and include the following leaders:

RETAIL:

Albertson’s Companies, Elaine Magee, MPH, RD

Big Y Foods, Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN

Big Y Foods, Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN

Coborn’s Inc., Amy Petersen, MS, RD, LD

Coborn’s Inc., Emily Parent, RD, LD

Fresh Thyme Market, Meghan Sedivy, RD, LDN

Giant Food Stores, Charlotte Scheid, MED, RD, LDN

Giant Food Stores, Jennifer Schmiel, RD, LDN

Giant Food Stores, Joni Rampolla, MBA, RDN, LDN

Giant Food Stores, Mary Robinson, RD, LDN

Giant Food Stores, Shanna Schultz, RD, LDN

Giant Food Stores, Thu Huynh, RD, LDN

Hannaford Supermarket, Allison J Stowell, MS, RD

Hannaford Supermarkets, April Byron, MS, RDN, LDN

Hannaford Supermarket, Kara Kilmartin, RD, LD

Harmons Grocery, Sarah Kiel, RD

K-VA-T Food Stores, Elizabeth Hall, PHD, RDN, LDN

Rouses Markets, April Sins, MS, RDN, LDN

Weis Markets, Emily Bumgarner, M.ED., RDN, LDN

Weis Markets, Lyndi Wieand, MHSC, RDN, LDN

Weis Markets, Melissa Logan, RDN, LDN

CULINARY & FOODSERVICE:

LIFESTYLE, NUTRITION & AGRICULTURE:

Beyond its Have A Plant® Ambassadors, PBH also connects with a broad network of plant-passionate advocates, who believe in the organization’s mission and promote fruits and vegetables in their work on a regular basis. All plant-passionate professionals are invited to join our Have A Plant® community here.



“We recognize hundreds of influencers want to be a part of our Movement, whether promoting produce in stores, in schools, in restaurants or online via social media,” said Katie Calligaro, PBH marketing & communications director. “Expanding and evolving the Have A Plant® Movement so that all plant-passionate advocates can take part means that any professional who believes in the PBH mission can collaborate with us and make a difference in the lives of millions of Americans, helping them to experience greater health and happiness by eating more fruits and vegetables.”



Reaching millions of consumers each day through its social media channels and digital ecosystem, PBH continues to be a premium partner for influencer engagement and activation. To take advantage of PBH’s comprehensive menu of influencer offerings that immerse Gen Z and millennial consumers in an inspirational fruit and vegetable culture, download the newly released 2022 Member Engagement Prospectus here.



