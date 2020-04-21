Produce for Better Health Foundation Unveils Social Campaign to Showcase the Powerful Role Fruits and Vegetables Can Play in Boosting Mood

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) is excited to unveil “Food Rooted In A Better Mood™,” an engaging and creative social media campaign to help consumers enjoy fruits and vegetables for happier, healthier lives – especially during this unprecedented and stressful time. The campaign will deliver entertaining, “bite-sized” ways consumers can lighten their mood with food, specifically with fruits and vegetables.

The launch of “Food Rooted In A Better Mood™” celebrates the one-year anniversary of Have A Plant®, PBH’s impactful and transformational movement that is shifting fruit and vegetable behaviors, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, to improve consumption. In just six months, the PBH Have A Plant® campaign reached more than 165 million people through its digital and social ecosystem and media coverage – inspiring consumers with emotion-based messaging and experiences to demonstrate how fruits and veggies can fuel health and happiness.

“At PBH, we’re committed to helping people ignite a new relationship with fruits and vegetables, tapping into their emotional connection with food, which is stronger than ever right now,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, PBH president and CEO. “People are craving the joy they find in the sweet-tasting experience of eating fruit, or the smart satisfaction associated with preparing vegetables as part of a meal. Our ‘Food Rooted In A Better Mood™’ social campaign will engage consumers with creative ways to inspire new experiences with fruits and vegetables, while simultaneously lifting their spirits through interactive plant-packed social content and activities.”

Throughout the four-week campaign, PBH will provide its over 1 Million followers with fruit- and veggie-centric, mood-lightening activities and recipes, introducing a different creative theme each week. PBH will also leverage its elite network of 24 influencers – the Fruit and Vegetable Ambassadors in Action (FVAA) – to participate in the campaign through social media takeovers and original video content. PBH’s best-in-class FVAA network will also be promoting the campaign via their personal channels, helping to increase interest and excitement among their followers and inspire positive behavior change around eating more fruits and vegetables.

“For everyone spending more time at home and online, ‘Food Rooted In A Better Mood™’ is a way to create enjoyable moments that families can share, while reminding them to ‘have a plant’ for health and happiness,” says Katie Toulouse, PBH’s Marketing and Communications Director. “We hope these lighthearted activities help to spread the fruit and veggie love, and we’re excited to see people connect virtually over their passion for plants in the coming weeks.”

“In this current climate, people are rediscovering the joy of cooking at home and the opportunity to know more about their food,” says Bil Goldfield, PBH Chairman of the Board and Director, Corporate Communications, Dole Food Company, Inc. “All of our organizations can benefit from this movement, and PBH is working to collectively amplify that message in this campaign. I would encourage all healthy food producers to participate and employ the hashtag #haveaplant in all of their initiatives.”

The social media campaign is complemented by a “Food Rooted in a Better Mood” content series at fruitsandveggies.org.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.

Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.

