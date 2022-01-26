Produce For Better Health Foundation Welcomes CarrieAnn Arias as 2022 Chairman of the Board

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) welcomes its 2022 Executive Committee, including 2022 Chairman of the Board, CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing for Naturipe Farms, LLC. Approved during the recent PBH Board of Trustees Meeting, PBH’s incoming executive leadership will ensure PBH continues to advance the organization’s mission to improve fruit and vegetable consumption in America.



“CarrieAnn has served as a trusted advisor to me over the last few years given her tenure on the Executive Committee, and I am thrilled to work more closely with her as Chairman of the Board,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President & CEO of PBH. “Her passion is contagious, and it shines through in everything she embraces. CarrieAnn is committed to growing PBH and the Have A Plant® Movement, while also advancing the industry’s collective commitment to overall fruit and vegetable consumption.”



“I want to thank the PBH Board of Trustees, as well as, extend my sincere appreciation to my predecessor, Matt Middleton of Ventura Foods, for his tremendous leadership of PBH during yet another challenging year,” said CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing, Naturipe Farms, LLC and PBH Chairman of the Board. “I’m thrilled to work with the PBH team to advance the mission, grow the organization, and ultimately rally the industry around consumption. I am both humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead.”



Matt Middleton, Vice President of Retail Sales for Ventura Foods, who is now Immediate Past Chairman of the Board, reflected on PBH’s successes despite another challenging year during the recent Board of Trustees Meeting. “The past year has definitely had its challenges, yet the great PBH staff under Wendy’s leadership were true champions and steered us through the rocks,” said Middleton. “I am thankful for the opportunity to have served as Chairman of such a great organization. We have so much more to do to increase consumption, and I know that under Carrie Ann’s leadership, we will make great strides forward!”



According to its governance, PBH is a 501c(3) organization led by the decisions of its Executive Officers, as well as the commitment, leadership and support of the Board of Trustees. The 2022 PBH Executive Committee includes:



2022 PBH Executive Committee Officers

Matt Middleton, Ventura Foods LLC – Immediate Past Chairman of the Board

CarrieAnn Arias, Naturipe Farms, LLC – Chairman of the Board

Desiree Olivero, Wakefern Food Corporation – Vice Chairman of the Board

Jason Osborn, The Wonderful Company – Secretary & Treasurer



2022 PBH At-Large Executive Committee Members

Steven Jennings – Ahold Delhaize | USA

Andrew Burchett – Bayer

Bil Goldfield – Dole Food Company

Nichole Towell – Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Jeff Scramlin – HZPC

Leona Neill – Red Sun Farms

Kimberely Challoner – Seneca Foods Corporation

Brianna Shales – Stemilt Growers LLC

Fernando Herrera – Sun-Maid Growers of California



During its January meeting, the PBH Board of Trustees also revisited the 2020-2023 PBH Strategic Plan and discussed details of the 2022 PBH Business Plan and Budget. The organization will continue its commitment to growing the organization and consumption by focusing on six strategic pillars: Research & Behavioral Expertise; Consumer & Influencer Engagement; Convening Thought Leadership; Industry & Partner Engagement; Philanthropic Distinction; and Operational Excellence.



“PBH’s Strategic Plan is spot on for what the industry needs to change consumer consumption behaviors. The moment is now to rally around consumption and get people excited about eating and enjoying more fruits and vegetables every day,” said Arias. “PBH is also providing the industry with valuable platforms to help Americans choose fruits and vegetables first, and I strongly encourage the industry to get on board with supporting PBH and the Have A Plant® Movement.”



The next official PBH Board of Trustees Meeting and Strategy Session will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at PBH’s Annual Conference, The Consumer Connection Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. Registration is now open to all marketeers and industry professionals looking to connect with other produce industry leaders as well as representatives from PBH’s influencer network, spanning retail dietitians, culinary and foodservice leaders as well as nutrition, lifestyle and agricultural communicators.



For more information about how to partner with PBH or simply how to make a charitable donation that can help advance fruit and vegetable consumption in America, contact Sharese Roper, Industry & Partner Engagement Senior Director at PBH.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement — a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH's unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action.