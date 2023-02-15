Produce for Better Health’s Annual Consumer Connection Conference Poised For Success

Produce for Better Health (PBH) announces the first produce industry marketing event of the year – the Consumer Connection Conference – to be held in Scottsdale, AZ April 10-12, 2023. Now as part of the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Foundation for Fresh Produce (FFP), PBH’s annual signature event bodes to convene one of the most powerful groups of fruit and vegetable advocates in history.

PBH’s Consumer Connection Conference is known to unveil the latest consumer trends, insights and marketing solutions that help guide the consumer decision journey and create lasting consumer fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors. This event is where the industry marketing community and consumer influencers from across the country connect to get inspired with new ideas for robust collaborations that ultimately advance fruit and vegetable consumption.

“If we want people to change their behavior and eat more fruits and vegetables at every meal and snacking occasion, we ourselves as an industry may have to change the way we behave, i.e. communicate with consumers,” says Katie Calligaro, Director, PBH Marketing & Communications, IFPA. “Bringing key leaders from various points of influence together to create meaningful partnerships with the produce industry is key to meeting consumers where they are. Only together, can we achieve this collective goal.”

This year’s host of 35+ VIPs span three points of influence: point-of-sale (Retail dietitians and leaders); point-of-flavor (culinary & foodservice decision-makers) and point-of-inspiration (lifestyle, nutrition & agriculture communicators with digital and social media presence) who are eager to meet with the produce industry and identify new ways to reach and inspire the consumer to choose, eat and enjoy more fruits and vegetables. Whether it be exploring unique ways to drive basket sales in store or in e-commerce; creating new plant-forward menu options and driving demand for produce in foodservice establishments; or inspiring consumers where they are getting ideas online or through nutrition education platforms – this conference covers it all, all while enjoying plenty of networking among true decadence-by-design, all-day produce-centric culinary experiences.

“PBH is thrilled to be able to deliver this exquisite event, now backed by the power of FFP and IFPA,” says Sharese Roper, Director, PBH Industry & Partner Engagement, IFPA. “If we aspire to improve fruit and vegetable consumption, collaboration is key. The Consumer Connection Conference brings together leaders from every point in the supply chain and every point of influence, while remaining intimate enough for productive conversations that build real relationships.”

The three-day conference kicks off with a Networking Reception Monday evening, allowing time for industry marketers and professionals to connect and mingle with the VIPs and other food and nutrition stakeholder attendees.

Tuesday offers a half day of education rooted in behavioral science, covering new consumer behavior insights, tips for creating hacks that can turn into habits, ideas for addressing culturally inclusive communications and a culinary experience featuring PBH’s hallmark Powerful Produce Pairings concept. The afternoon allows time for sponsors to conduct private one-on-one appointments with VIP’s. The day ends with the popular Social Soiree party, where attendees can enjoy amazing cuisine, and where PBH Have A Plant® Ambassadors will amplify sponsors’ food features on social media, bringing new products and creative ideas to life directly to consumers in real-time.

Wednesday morning presents an opportunity to discuss several critical topics facing our industry, as well as real solutions for how to advance our work and mission together. A brief story from Mind Your Melon, sets the stage for addressing mental health, followed by two panels addressing additional key issues through a Retail RD panel tackling key initiatives like produce prescriptions; as well as a C-Suite Leader panel from both retail and foodservice, who will share insights into the strategies and tactics they use, as well as the partners they need to have more impact on the sales and consumption of fruits and vegetables.

“Every marketer within the industry should be at this conference as it checks all the boxes that support moving the needle on consumption,” says CarriAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing, Naturipe Farms LLC, Past PBH Chairman of the Board and Foundation for Fresh Produce Board Director. “Between the business building aspect, as well as the professional development and networking opportunities, this conference is a marketers dream – and the food and beautiful ambiance isn’t so bad either!”

The full agenda with session descriptions can be found HERE.

Registration is now open HERE.

There is still time to sponsor but with limited spots available! For more information on getting your brand or commodity front and center, or elevating your company’s commitment to consumption and thought leadership, contact Sharese Roper at sroper@freshproduce.com.

About the Foundation for Fresh Produce (FFP)

The Foundation for Fresh Produce’s (FFP) vision is to grow a healthier world by changing the trajectory of human health. We believe the produce industry has the potential to provide solutions for many of the world’s greatest health and economic challenges – especially those surrounding nutrition and hunger. The Foundation focuses on improving the appeal of fruit and vegetables as an integral part of people’s diets, supporting the development of infrastructure and supply chain solutions that provide easier access, and establishing strategic alliances that enable children and families to form healthier eating habits. To galvanize the industry efforts to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, the Foundation for Fresh Produce merged with the Produce For Better Health Foundation (PBH) in January 2023. PBH programming (inclusive of the Have A Plant® Movement) continues under FFP, dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables every single day.