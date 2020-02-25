Produce For Kids Partners With Health-Conscious Brands for Second Annual Mission For Nutrition

Orlando, Fla. – Produce for Kids® is aligning with health-conscious brands and more than 400 retail dietitians at 52 retailers across the U.S. and Canada in the second annual Mission for Nutrition promotion in celebration of National Nutrition Month®. The digital and in-store program focuses on the importance and value of meal planning to make healthy choices with an element that gives back to local food banks.

A resource kit filled with health-focused items from Produce for Kids as well as Mission for Nutrition partners including, Crispy Green® Crispy Fruit, Eat Smart®, Litehouse®, Mission Produce, Nature Fresh Farms, Pero Family Farms® and RealSweet® Sweet Onions was shipped to more than 400 retail dietitians. Included in the kit is a mini magazine published by Produce for Kids featuring recipe inspiration and a shopping list. The magazine is expected to reach 22,000 shoppers over the course of the month.

“This year, in addition to our partners making a donation to support Feeding America® programs that support families and children, retail dietitians are receiving a toolkit to execute a healthy food drive in stores to make their own shopper-driven donation,” said Trish James, vice president at Produce for Kids. “We are excited to once again offer one retail dietitian a continued education scholarship for submitting their Mission for Nutrition in-store events, cooking classes or demos to us during the month of March.”

Retail dietitians are encouraged to create a display, demo or in-store event with the items provided in the Mission for Nutrition kit. Every retail dietitian that enters will receive a “I’m a Dietitian. What’s Your Super Power?” tumbler to recognize their efforts in creating a healthier generation and one will receive a $1,000 continued education scholarship. The 2019 winner, Jennifer Klein, MS, RDN, who is a retail dietitian at the ShopRite of Manchester, NJ, utilized the kit components to host in-store recipe demonstrations and cooking classes throughout the month of March.

“Having served as a retail dietitian, I am excited to be helping to guide Produce for Kids on the in-store needs for this demographic,” said Julie Harrington, retail dietitian contributor to Produce for Kids. “Mission for Nutrition is a great way to expose shoppers to health-conscious and community-conscious brands and set shoppers on a nutritionally-sound path.”

Consumers who visit themissionfornutrition.com can download a free digital copy of the mini magazine, access more than 500 registered dietitian-approved recipes, including many plant-based and flexitarian options, and meal planning tips. Weekly giveaways around meal planning are set to take place on the Produce for Kids Instagram and program partners, retail dietitians and Produce for Kids influencers will also interact with consumers during the #MissionForNutrition Twitter party on March 12 at 4pm ET.

Additional marketing efforts around Mission for Nutrition include targeted e-newsletters, influencer outreach and promotion on The Healthy Family Project by Produce for Kids podcast.

About Produce for Kids®

Produce for Kids® believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Produce for Kids creates programs that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Produce Inc., Produce for Kids has raised more than $7 million to charities that support children and families. To learn more about Produce for Kids and healthy eating, visit www.produceforkids.com, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or Instagram.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.