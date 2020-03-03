Produce For Kids Thank You Reception Celebrates Making a Difference

ORLANDO, FL – Produce for Kids celebrated 2019 success and shared the organization’s future vision with partners Friday evening at the annual Produce for Kids reception at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure. The overarching theme of the trade show this year was “Make a Difference” and that is just what Produce for Kids encouraged the room of nearly 200 attendees to do.

Trish James, vice president of Produce for Kids and CMO of Shuman Farms, addressed the crowd, “Our 360 degree approach to all of our programs continues to allow us to create omni channel campaigns, designed to authentically include health-conscious brands and boost sales,” James continued. “Whether consumers are inspired by one of our recipes, find comfort by one of our podcast episodes, or motivated to add that extra produce item to their market basket, we are a trusted resource for them, making a difference in their lives.”

Guests were encouraged again this year to use the hashtag #WhatsYourCause throughout the reception and remainder of Southern Exposure. The cause marketing theme kicked off at the reception and continued at the Produce for Kids booth where a fruit and veggie “Where’s Waldo” find allowed show goers to locate six fruit and veggie characters in a large piece of art. Once identified, they were granted a vote for their SEPC Cares charity of choice. At the end of the show Saturday, Produce for Kids awarded the charity with the most votes, Paul Anderson Youth Home, $500 to support the show’s “Make a Difference” theme.

John Shuman, president and CEO of Shuman Farms and founder of Produce for Kids, opened the reception and Matt Spence, Chief Programs Officer at Feeding America® food bank Feeding Tampa Bay, addressed the audience in regards to the state of childhood hunger in the Tampa area and benefits from the Produce for Kids Publix campaigns.

Large donation checks were presented for each 2019 retail program including Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Gulf Coast Division, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Oklahoma Division, Military Produce Group and Publix Super Markets as well as digital programs Power Your Lunchbox and Mission for Nutrition.

2020 programs include AWG Springfield Division, AWG Oklahoma Division, AWG Gulf Coast Division, Giant, MDI, Military Produce Group, and Publix Super Markets. In addition to these in-store campaigns, Mission for Nutrition launched on March 1 and the seventh annual Power Your Lunchbox program will launch in August 2020 to kick-off the school year.

