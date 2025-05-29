Produce Industry Members Savor Connections, Play at PDA’s Pete Class Golf Tournament

More than 80 participants, including senior executives and members from the Produce Distributors Association (PDA), enjoyed a full day of golf and receptions during the 26thAnnual Pete Class Memorial Tournament at the world-renowned Ballyowen Links Course in Sussex County, N.J.

Several groups shot well under par in misty conditions in the scramble format on the state’s top-rated public course, but the biggest takeaways were not the low scores. They were the light-hearted moments shared by produce industry colleagues – senior staff leaders, suppliers, sponsors and customers – along with more than $100,000 raised to help PDA strengthen its mission.

“We had a good tournament and most importantly, everyone had a good time,” said Alan Siger, president of PDA, an organization that advocates for fresh produce distributors across the United States. “The monies raised enable us to represent our members in Washington, whether it’s FSMA 204, PACA or other issues, and it was a good chance for people to network. It was not a pretty day, but it’s a great golf course. It was a great turnout.”

Golfers and other guests were treated to 18 holes on an elite course, with sponsor companies benefiting from signage and logos throughout the event – at holes, on carts and during several contests. They not only received brunch before they hit the first tee – replete with mimosas and other concoctions – but enjoyed a hearty dinner reception after their rounds.

One of the event’s highlights is its raffle. This year, in addition to the numerous shop gifts and monetary prizes awarded, PDA included tickets to individual Yankees and Mets games.

The tournament began 26 years as a fundraiser for the organization, which was previously named NAPAR. Named for one of its founding members, the late Pete Class, the event continues to grow every year. Among its many sponsors is Maryland-based Class Produce Group. The reverence for Pete is strong before the first ball is struck and throughout the tournament.

“After Pete passed away, the Board felt it would be great to name it in his memory because he started the tournament,” Siger said. “When I came into the business in the late 1970s, he was one of the guys who took me under his wing. He was one of my mentors. It’s a wonderful thing to raise money for the group in honor of one of the guys who was one of the founders of the organization.”