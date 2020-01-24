Produce Marketing Agency Unveils Food Trends and Insights for 2020

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions, a full-service marketing agency exclusively serving the fresh produce industry, announces the availability of its annual Food Trends magazine. In an effort to provide insight on a constantly evolving food space, DMA Solutions researched the top trends for 2020 across all aspects of the food space and combined findings into an insightful magazine to inform food industry professionals.

Available for free download at www.dma-solutions.com/marketing-resources, the digital magazine uncovers upcoming trends happening in the field, retail stores, restaurants and the home table. From cover to cover, the magazine expands the narrative around food, without the disruption of advertisements.

“We understand the complexity of the food industry and the challenge of keeping up with all the developments, which is why we are dedicated to providing this annual resource for marketers to stay ahead of the curve when strategizing on behalf of their brands,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “Based on insight from our vantage point in the food space, being able to capitalize on trends will positively inform many aspects of marketing and business decisions this year.”

While some trends for 2020 are an expected topic of discussion, such as the conversation around plant-based products or biodegradable straws, other trends found in the magazine may be more surprising. For example, the frozen food market is expected to rise 28% by 2023, and 51% of people claim they snack on fresh fruits and vegetables five or more times per week.

“The magazine not only covers statistically supported trends, but it also contains insights from various thought leaders in the industry,” said Lexi Cassidy, managing editor of Food Trends and social media specialist at DMA Solutions. “Between interviews with various chefs, influencers and brands, we hope this will serve as an all-encompassing resource to assist marketers in the year ahead.”

DMA Solutions’ 2020 Food Trends magazine is available now for free download at www.dma-solutions.com/marketing-resources. To learn more about DMA Solutions, visit www.dma-solutions.com/home or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

# # #

About DMA Solutions

DMA Solutions is a niche marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry driven by a mission to increase demand that will ultimately inspire consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions works to help their fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients’ individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, the company’s work and its team of marketers, visit www.dma-solutions.com and the The Core blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.