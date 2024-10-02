Produce Powerhouse Expands Team

Corona, CA – Seasoned veterans Abel Ramos, Jeff Young, and Victor Rodarte join Veg Fresh Farms, a leading provider of fresh produce, to bolster its offerings in Hispanic specialties, chili peppers, squash, onions, potatoes, and citrus.

Building on its strong foundation, Veg Fresh Farms recognizes an opportunity to further elevate its product line. These new hires, with their combined decades of experience and established global connections, will play a key role in propelling the company forward.

Victor Rodarte: A highly respected figure in the industry, is a valuable asset to Veg Fresh Farms. His ability to forge new relationships with buyers and growers strengthens the company’s position in the market. Victor’s expertise in onions, potatoes, and citrus is unmatched. His extensive network will complement Veg Fresh Farms’ existing organic and conventional programs, ensuring a diverse and reliable supply chain.

Jeff Young: A renowned industry veteran, Jeff boasts a proven track record of building successful produce programs in squash, broccoli, bell peppers, beans, wet veg and more. His ability to identify new opportunities and solutions positions him as a key go-to for our customers.

Abel Ramos: Starting in logistics in 2010, Abel brings a deep understanding of the supply chain and expertise in Hispanic specialties. His strong relationships with growers throughout Mexico and the U.S. will be invaluable in Veg Fresh Farms’ fastest-growing areas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Abel, Jeff, and Victor to the Veg Fresh Farms team. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in elevating our existing dry veg, potato and onion programs and build upon our strong foundation. Abel’s optimism, work ethic, and experience, combined with Jeff’s proven track record in operations, value-add and sourcing, and Victor’s extensive network, will open doors to new markets and opportunities. Together, they bring great attitude, character and a fresh perspective that will help us elevate our business to new heights”, said Adam Cancellieri, General Partner.

About Veg-Fresh Farms:

Veg-Fresh Farms, a trusted family-run agribusiness, supplies fresh produce and fresh-cut produce to national food service chains and retailers. Operating under multiple brands, including Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, Pure Citrus, Sweet King, On Flavor, and Good Life Organic, the company is renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the fresh produce industry.