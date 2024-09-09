Production for Salad Processing Operation in Northern Germany

SMART production lines in which the individual machines communicate with each other and are controlled from a central unit facilitate efficient, automated production with low personnel requirements. This summer, one of these innovative SMART processing lines from KRONEN was successfully installed and put into operation at the facility of a major salad processing company in Northern Germany. With its central control unit, the line facilitates the continuous, gentle processing of delicate salad leaves and ensures consistently high-quality results.

Intelligent control and easy operation

The new SMART line from KRONEN enables the customer to react to the growing staff shortage by offering continuous salad processing that minimizes the number of operating personnel required. The fact that the machines can communicate and are networked allows them to be controlled by a central unit. The settings for the processing of different products, for example different salad mixes, can be saved and accessed at any time to guarantee a consistently high product quality. Parameters such as the belt and knife speed of the GS 10-2 belt cutting machine and the settings of the spray nozzles and valves of the HEWA washing machines are saved as recipes to ensure that the processing can be optimally adapted to the products being processed.

The central control of the line via these saved settings means that the operating personnel are only required to select the product-specific recipe. All settings, including the water flow rate in the backwater, feeding and circulation pipework, can be adjusted via the central control unit with integrated recipe and user management. The user roles with different authorizations ensure that changes can only be made by appropriately trained personnel. This helps to avoid incorrect (manual) settings during processing.

Traceability for constant quality

The central control unit additionally transmits machine and setting data to superordinate systems for evaluations and traceability. Quality-relevant data such as the water temperature or water consumption data are recorded and can be analyzed. The special cleaning menu makes cleaning the machines easier, and the confirmation required upon completion of the cleaning process ensures traceability and makes it easier for users to comply with hygiene standards.

Efficient, hygienic salad processing

The KRONEN line is specially designed for processing sensitive products such as baby leaf lettuce and mixed leaf salads. Once the products have passed through the trimming table for 4 people and a GS 10-2 belt cutting machine, the integrated HEWA washing machines use their hygienic design to ensure a high degree of food safety, which in turn facilitates faster and thorough machine cleaning. The HELICAL washing system guarantees the ideal distribution and rinsing of the product in the wash tank for thorough and gentle washing.

An automatic basket carousel makes the product easier to handle and transfer to the drying and packaging stages once it has been washed. After passing through the drying system, the salad mixes are moved onto a twin-head weigher, weighed into portions and subsequently packed with a packaging machine from the KRONEN partner GKS Packaging B.V.

About KRONEN GmbH

KRONEN is a family-managed globally operating producer and supplier of stand-alone machines, special-purpose machines and high-tech processing facilities for the fresh-cut industry. The product portfolio of KRONEN and its partners covers fruit, vegetable and lettuce processing: from preparing, cutting, washing, drying, dewatering, peeling and sterilizing right through to packaging.

KRONEN additionally offers machines for the processing of meat and fish, special vegan products, baked goods and pet food.

The company, which is based in the German town of Kehl am Rhein and has a second production site in the nearby town of Achern, currently employs more than 130 members of staff, has representatives in over 80 countries worldwide and supplies its products to more than 120 nations all over the globe.

With more than 45 years of experience in food technology, KRONEN prides itself on its quality awareness and constantly strives to achieve the best possible solutions in its day-to-day work. The machine manufacturer focuses on taking a sustainable, holistic approach toward the hygienic, reliable and resource-friendly production of fresh foods. KRONEN considers itself to be a think tank that provides innovative solutions to benefit its customers and meet all their needs. It guarantees top-quality advice and planning expertise in close cooperation with the industry and research establishments.