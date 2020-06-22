PROGNOSFRUIT 2020 Online Conference – Registrations Now Open

The Prognosfruit Conference is Europe’s leading annual event for the apple and pear sector, gathering apple and pear growers from across Europe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prognosfruit 2020 will be taking place as an online conference on 6 August 2020. Registrations are now open and stakeholders and journalists are welcome to register via the Prognosfruit website.

Earlier this year, the Prognosfruit 2020 organisers regretfully announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled to take place in Belgrade (Serbia), due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the organisers have been working on an alternative solution for a virtual edition of Prognosfruit. Registrations for Prognosfruit 2020 Online Conference are now open.

Since 1976, Prognosfruit has released the annual forecast of apple and pear production for the upcoming season. This year the resource booklet with the forecast of production for apples and pears will be released during the online Zoom conference, which will take place on 6 August 2020 from 09:30 to 12:30 CEST. The event will feature:

the forecast for apples and pears by WAPA Secretary General Philippe Binard;

the market analysis by AMI Market Analyst Helwig Schwartau;

the latest trends in processing by Austria Juice CEO Franz Ennser and for organic by Europäisches Bioobst-Forum President Fritz Prem;

two panel discussions, one for apples and one for pears.

The draft programme of Prognosfruit 2020 Online Conference and the online registration form to attend the conference are both available on the Prognosfruit website. Registrations will close on Friday 31 July 2020 at 12:00 CEST.

Prognosfruit 2020 is an event not to be missed! Join apple and pear leaders at the conference and register today.