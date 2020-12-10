Promotable Blueberry Volumes Anticipated from California Giant Berry Farms

WATSONVILLE, CA – California Giant Berry Farms growers are reporting peak volumes of a promotable organic and conventional blueberry supply for the start of the new year.

New grower partnerships, coupled with expanded organic acreage and new varieties out of Chile, Peru and Argentina has allowed California Giant to offer a consistent supply of organic and conventional South American grown blueberries to its customers from October through March 2021. “What’s even more exciting is the growth of supply that will be reflected in future seasons,” commented Nader Musleh, director of international business development for California Giant.

“Given the times we face, California Giant grower-partners are committed more than ever to our high standards of quality, delivery of a consistent supply and strict food safety practices,” said Musleh. “Our growers have recently invested in state-of-the-art inspection equipment that eliminates defects and classifies only the best quality. They also continue to explore the latest varieties available in order to deliver on the best possible flavor,” he added.

Exceptionally favorable weather conditions around California Giant’s Chilean growing regions have set the stage for a significant supply into the U.S. market this winter with high quality, large and flavorful blueberries.

“With nutrition and New Year’s resolutions top of mind for shoppers this time of year, blueberries are an ideal item to promote through digital and social media channels,” said Kyla Oberman, director of marketing for California Giant. “Screen time traditionally increases during the winter, so through promotions like our Home for the Holidays sweepstakes and digital recipe book filled with berry forward recipes we hope to inspire shoppers to include fresh berries on their grocery list and get creative in the kitchen,” she added.

Additional promotion planning is in the works for California Giant’s organic blueberry harvest out of Oxnard, California. The crop was reset at the end of November due to an unusual freeze event and growers anticipate their first pick will be the first week of January.



“The 2021 California coastal organic blueberry program is forecasted to be our best year yet in terms of higher yields, maturity of the plants, varietal offerings and Bee Better Certification,” shared Markus Duran, North American blueberry operations manager for California Giant. “While the area did experience a push back for their start date of about a month due to the freeze, the crop has reset it’s growing phase and will produce yields as originally forecasted. We expect the crop to rebound nicely, and the plants currently look healthy and happy,” added Duran.

With a reported 1500% increase of organic blueberry production and total global blueberry production increase of 300% over the past five years, California Giant continues to deliver on its mission to deliver the best berry experience by providing an all-season supply of sustainably grown fresh berries that represent the highest standards for quality, consistency and smiles.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

California Giant Berry Farm started small. Cousins Pat Riordan and Bill Moncovich teamed up with best friend Frank Saveria to sell strawberries from a simple trailer in Watsonville, CA. Nearly 40 years later, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the best strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that continue to sustain us. Because the bigger the smile, the better.