Promote Apples as an Excellent Source of Fiber During Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower, marketer and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears and cherries, is urging retailers to remind shoppers to eat more fiber rich apples this March, in an effort to help them reduce their risk of certain cancers.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and the risk is growing in younger adults. In fact, the number of people under 55 who’ve been newly diagnosed with colorectal cancer has nearly doubled since 1995. As a result, the American Cancer Society has issued new recommendations for people to start regular screening at age 45 rather than 50.

What’s increasing the risk? Experts point to the American diet — processed food, low-fiber, high-fat meals. But a high-fiber diet is a significant preventative measure against colon cancer. Apples are a powerhouse of fiber, thanks to their skin, and are packed with phytochemicals — such as flavonoids and polyphenols — that may help fight certain cancers.

“As younger adults see their risk for this disease increase, we want to encourage them to add more fiber to their daily diets. Apples are an easy way to do this. A portable snack, or an easy ingredient in a meal, apples are within reach and very affordable,” said Kristi Harris, Marketing Director, Honeybear Brands.

Honeybear Brands is supporting this Colorectal Cancer education effort at retail, offering point of sale promotional materials featuring the recognized blue ribbon this March.

“We want to trigger that connection for shoppers looking to make informed choices at store level and the blue ribbon symbolizes the importance of gut health”, said Harris.

The company is also working with My Food Gal, a food blogger on a social media campaign to inspire consumers to follow her easy, high fiber recipe that features the delicious combination of apples, oats and peanut butter.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a multi-generational grower, marketer and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries responsibly producing fruit from the finest growing regions in the world. State of the art packing facilities strategically located from coast to coast uniquely position the company to provide packed to order product fresher, faster. That, coupled with a sophisticated import program insures seamless supply assurance year-round.

