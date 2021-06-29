Publix Produce For Kids Campaign Supports Local Feeding America Member Food Banks With 700,000 Meals

LAKELAND, FL – The bi-annual Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign wrapped on June 16 with 12 produce partners providing 700,000 meals* to the 32 Feeding America member food banks in the Publix market area. Newly designed campaign signage positioned near produce partners in more than 1,200 Publix stores featured QR codes leading shoppers to a downloadable eCookbook full of recipe inspiration, details on each partner and a new section touting the sustainable practices of campaign partners.



Produce for Kids is celebrating 19 years working with Publix and its produce suppliers to implement the cause-marketing campaign which has raised more than $3.4 million for local families in need. According to Feeding America, 42 million people across the U.S. may face food insecurity, with many of those residing in the company’s seven-state footprint.



“At Publix, we recognize the importance of helping families achieve their wellness goals through innovative campaigns and programs,”said Dwaine Stevens, Publix director of community relations. “Giving back to our local communities is at the core of our company culture and we are proud to collaborate with Healthy Family Project for the Produce for Kids campaign.”



This year, a Facebook Live cooking class, hosted by Healthy Family Project’s Amanda Keefer and two junior chefs, kicked off the campaign with a viewership of more than 12,000. The class walked viewers through the steps to make a Memorial Day snack board and the hosts shared details on the campaign and touted the impact made by the participating produce partners.



Publix produce suppliers for 2021 included Acosta Sales & Marketing, Ayco Farms, Coast Tropical, Driscoll’s®, Fresh Express®, Litehouse®, Marie’s®, Mission Produce, RealSweet Onions®, SUNSET®, Village Farms and Wonderful®Pistachios.



“We are proud of the impact the Produce for Kids campaign has been able to make in Publix communities over the years,” said John Shuman, founder of Healthy Family Project and president at Shuman Farms. “This collaboration has not only helped families facing hunger, but also those tasked with planning meals for their family’s each week. It is our mission to help them find new and innovative ways to incorporate fruits and vegetables into every meal.”



In addition to in-store signage, produce suppliers were highlighted in targeted social media content including photography and video throughout May and June.



Overall, the Publix Produce for Kids program has raised more than $3.4 million to benefit local charities and has donated more than 5.7mm meals to Feeding America member food banks within the seven-state Publix footprint since 2002.



The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America member food banks including: Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feeding the Gulf Coast (formerly Bay Area Food Bank), Montgomery Area Food Bank, Food Bank of North Alabama, Feeding South Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Feeding Tampa Bay, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, All Faiths Food Bank, Treasure Coast Food Bank, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Golden Harvest Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, MANNA FoodBank, , Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, and Feeding Northeast Florida.



For more information about the Publix and Produce for Kids campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com/publix



*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.



About Healthy Family Project| Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million to benefit children and families and provided 12 mm meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.



About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,272 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.





About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. Learn more at HealthyFamilyProject.com.