Publix Reaches 50M Pounds of Produce Donation Milestone

LAKELAND, Fla.– Publix announced today that the company has donated more than 50 million pounds of produce as part of its initiative to support farmers and food banks in the Southeast. Launched in response to farmers being forced to discard produce they could no longer sell due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Publix began purchasing produce directly from impacted farmers and donating it to food banks throughout the company’s operating area.

As food insecurity continued to affect communities, Publix combined this initiative with a point-of-sale campaign to create Feeding More Together, which provides both produce and nonperishable food items to food banks. Through this campaign, Publix matches customer donations at the register, which provide nonperishable food items, with an equivalent value of fresh produce.

“Providing nourishment to people facing food insecurity is fundamental to our mission of being responsible citizens in our communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In America, 1 in 8 people currently face hunger. With the help of Publix’s customers and associates, we can do good together while supplying the foods individuals and families need to thrive.”

“As the number of individuals turning to food banks remains high, the donations from Publix help our network provide hope, dignity and nourishment to people facing food insecurity,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Continued support from Publix, and their donations of fresh produce, help Feeding America member food banks provide more quality food to our neighbors when they need it. We are so grateful for our collaboration.”

In addition to these donations, Publix associates support the company’s perishable recovery program by gathering dairy, deli, meat and produce that is wholesome but unsalable and donating it to food banks throughout the company’s operating area. Since the start of the program in 2007, Publix has donated enough perishable food to provide nearly 560 million meals to food banks. And over 12 years, Publix’s register campaigns in support of hunger alleviation have resulted in more than $135 million in food donations.

Visit publix.com/hunger to learn more about Publix’s commitment to hunger relief efforts.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,295 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.