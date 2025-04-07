Pulmuone Celebrates Earth Month with Limited-Edition Packaging Design for its Core Brands

Maker of America’s leading tofu brands encourages consumers to embrace plant-based proteins throughout April

AYER, Mass. and FULLERTON, Calif. — In celebration of Earth Month, Pulmuone, the world’s largest tofu company and maker of leading brands Nasoya and Wildwood, is celebrating Earth Month with the launch of limited-edition packaging designs, appearing on Nasoya, Pulmuone and Wildwood tofu products nationwide throughout the month of April.

Pulmuone’s limited time packaging is returning for the second year in a row, this year with bright and colorful illustrations that highlight the beauty of nature and showcase greener habits – from planting trees and enjoying outdoor activities to eating plant-based foods. The limited-edition packaging and corresponding campaign inspire consumers to enjoy tofu and other plant-based foods as a sustainable protein source and wholesome ingredient choice, supporting a nutritious and active lifestyle during Earth Month and beyond.

“At Pulmuone, sustainability is a core value, from our responsibly sourced ingredients to our efforts to make plant-based eating more accessible,” said Ellen Kim, Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights at Pulmuone. “With this year’s Earth Month campaign, we hope to inspire more consumers to consider the environmental benefits of plant-based foods. Small changes—like incorporating tofu into weekly meals—can add up to a meaningful impact for both their personal health and the planet.”

Each package features a QR code directing consumers to an interactive Earth Month page on the Pulmuone website, where they can learn about tofu’s environmental benefits and explore plant-based recipes and preparation tips. The website also provides education resources as well as illustrations for consumers to learn how small choices like swapping in tofu for just one meal per week, can add up to positive environmental impact.

On the Earth Month page, fans can also enter a giveaway for a chance to win eco-friendly essentials to fuel an active lifestyle by signing up for Pulmuone’s newsletter.

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the largest tofu company in the world, Pulmuone, offers a variety of tofu and Asian-inspired products including dumplings, kimchi, noodles, ready meals and snacks. Pulmuone Foods USA is also home to a family of brands that offers a wide variety of delicious products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle including Nasoya, the country’s #1 brand of tofu. Capturing the growing demand for plant-based foods, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with nearly 70 percent market share. The Pulmuone Foods USA family of brands also includes Plantspired, Wildwood and Monterey Gourmet Foods. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss’ables, Plantspired Steak, Plantspired Chick’n and many more. The Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest or Instagram.

