Pure Flavor Adds Greenhouse Grown Alonna Canary Melons

Leamington, ON – After the successful launch of Solara™, North America’s first commercial greenhouse grown melon in May 2022, Pure Flavor® is set to unveil Alonna™ Canary Melons at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, October 27-29.

“We are excited to introduce our second greenhouse grown melon this year. Our innovation pipeline continues to expand to remove the seasonality of fresh fruits & vegetables and believe that new, sustainably grown products like Alonna™ Canary Melons, are doing just that”, said Jamie Moracci, President. Pure Flavor® continues to expand its acreage, most recently in Leamington, ON with the construction of a new, lit crop 40-acre organic greenhouse & 210,000 sq ft, central packaging house to meet the surging demand from its customers. “As we shared when we launched Solara™, the strategic investment in R&D is done to help grow the industry and help increase fresh produce consumption across the board,” added Moracci.

Pure Flavor®’s emphasis on driving innovation in new product development has seen the launch of two greenhouse grown melon varieties in less than 6 months’ time. Like Solara™, Alonna™ Canary Melons are available in both bulk and multiple packaged formats. Personal in size, weighing approximately 700-800gr, the Alonna™’s lunar like interior provides a refreshing yet crisp & ambrosial experience with every bite.

“As we expand our product offering and venture into new segments like greenhouse grown melons, we are creating new relationships with both our retail & foodservice partners. Fruit & vegetable buyers are looking for consistency, not only in their programs, but the quality of the product they source – they want items that are unique, full of flavor, and that they can count on year-round. Alonna™ Canary Melons are the perfect complement to our product offering”, commented Matt Mastronardi, Executive Vice-President.

A melon for every meal, the exotic flavors of Alonna™ Canary Melons meld effortlessly with fine cheeses, cured meats, mixed berries and honey. With its lunar like glow & silky texture, the quality & consistency of availability of a greenhouse grown Alonna™ Melon ensures consumers have a flavorful & continuous supply regardless of the season.

“Canary melons are not your ordinary melon; we spent a great deal of time exploring the various product traits of the Alonna™ Canary Melon to ensure that we crafted the appropriate brand position”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. “We quickly discovered that it was the melon for every meal; breakfast – snack – lunch – snack – dinner – snack which fits in to our brand product strategy. We need to ensure we are part of every eating occasion, alonna™ checked all the boxes. It’s all about creating more mouth-watering moments for our products”, said Veillon.

Oval in shape, coupled with a vibrant yellow flesh and creamy, lunar-like interior, Alonna™ Canary Melons are greenhouse grown to put paradise in the palm of your hand. Cut into lunar-like wedges for a snack, diced into a salad, or even blended into a mocktail, the tropical allure of this sustainably grown melon inspires culinary magic for any occasion. Grown indoors in climate-controlled greenhouses where it’s paradise 365 days a year, Alonna™ Melons are nurtured with the ideal amount of light, nutrition, and water to deliver the same sweet flavor families love, no matter the time of year.

The Pure Flavor® team will be exhibiting at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show October 27-29 in Orlando, FL. To learn more about Pure Flavor®’s greenhouse grown melon program, visit Booth 3559 at the show or visit: https://www.pureflavor.com/ifpa2022/

-30-

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.