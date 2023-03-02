Pure Flavor Celebrates National Snack Day with Week-Long Snackathon

Leamington, ON – Pure Flavor® is celebrating the flavor, nutrition, and fun of healthy snacking with a week-long campaign leading up to National Snack Day on Saturday, March 4th. The brand kicked off its content campaign on February 27th that included an Instagram giveaway with everything wrapping up at SEPC’s Southern Exposure Trade show where the brand’s full lineup of greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables will be on full display.

Pure Flavor® is taking action to change the conversation around snacks and make sure that the first choice you reach for isn’t a bag of chips, but a pack of fresh, greenhouse grown veggies like Uno Bites™ Nano Cucumbers, Cloud 9® Bite-Sized Fruity Tomatoes, or Mini Munchies® or a sweet treat like the company’s new Solara™ Mini Melons or Alonna™ Canary Melons. To get people excited about healthy snacking leading up to National Snack Day, the brand launched a variety of engaging digital content, an Instagram contest, snackboard ideas, blogs, an eBook, and a new webpage. Pure Flavor® also created a daily #SnackBracket using Instagram Stories to get consumers to pick their favorite snack-sized product.

With consumption of fresh produce on the rise, this campaign shows Pure Flavor® is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for healthier snacking options. A recent report by Future Market Insights predicts the global plant-based snack market will grow 8.6% from 2022 to 2028, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier snack options.[1] Pure Flavor® is capitalizing on this momentum with its popular snacking lineup, which includes favorites like Uno Bites™ Nano Cucumbers, Aurora Bites Mini Sweet Peppers, Sangria® Medley Tomatoes, and more. Furthermore, the launch of the company’s personal sized, greenhouse grown Solara™ Mini Galia Melon & Alonna™ Canary Melon demonstrates the brand’s commitment giving retailers & consumers sustainable snacking options year-round.

“We know that a major shift in eating habits is occurring with more people seeking out fresh & healthy snacks,” said Tiffany Sabelli, Director of Sales. “In late 2020 as part of our Love For Fresh Campaign, we surveyed thousands of people across North America and 70% told us they are likely to snack on tomatoes, so it’s clear the produce aisle is becoming snack central. We are proud to grow an impressive variety of snacking tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers that come in convenient, snack-ready formats to satisfy cravings every day of the year.”

With National Snack Day coming up on Saturday, March 4th, it is the perfect occasion for Pure Flavor® to showcase the many advantages of greenhouse growing. After all, the best snacks are available year-round, consistent in quality, and, of course, incredibly flavorful. Add to that the sustainability of Pure Flavor’s® state-of-the-art growing technology and you have the perfect guilt-free health snacks.

“People want to find fresh, new ways to live healthier lifestyles. Snacking is the best place to start,” explained Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. “As a lifestyle brand, we’re showing how incredibly convenient healthy snacking can be when you have the right ingredients. Leading up to National Snack Day and SEPC’s Southern Exposure this Saturday, March 4th in Orlando, we will be serving up content across all our channels that explores the flavor & nutrition of our products that make it easy to Live Deliciously®”, said Veilon.

To spread the word about the superior snackability of its products, Pure Flavor® is sharing healthy snacking ideas, simple & delicious recipes, nutritional facts, product information, activity sheets for kids, and much more. As a part of its Adopt-a-School program, Pure Flavor® includes promotional content with its weekly donations to partner schools across North America.

On National Snack Day this year, all eyes are turning to SEPC’s Southern Exposure at Disney World in Orlando, FL. If you are attending the show, be sure to visit booth 1032 to discover the full line of convenient snacking fruits& veggies and more from Pure Flavor®.

To learn more about Pure Flavor®’ National Snack Day campaign, please visit https://www.pure-flavor.com/national-snack-day/ .

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse fruit & vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor® to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of fruit & vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.

