Pure Flavor Launches North America’s First Commercial Greenhouse Grown Melon

Leamington, ON – With an emphasis on driving innovation in new product development, leading greenhouse company Pure Flavor® has launched the fresh produce industry’s first greenhouse grown melons, which will be branded under the Solara™ name.

“After many years of research & development, we are excited to bring the first commercially available greenhouse grown melons to market”, said Jamie Moracci, President. While many varieties had been put through rigorous product testing since the development process began in 2014, the company has homed in on an exclusive variety that is scalable production wise and checks all the boxes to meet product, brand, retail, foodservice, and consumer expectations.

Partnering with Cornell University during the product development process, Pure Flavor®’s R&D team was able to gain valuable insights on both product & plant health to help maximize yield and most importantly, flavor.

“Our product trials told us a great deal; we knew that it had to be something special that we could scale commercially to meet the demand. After 8 years, we have launched a unique product that our customers are excited about and will breathe new life into the category”, commented Moracci.

Mildly cool, sweet, and juicy, Solara’s are the first personal sized, sustainably grown melons from greenhouses that use just the right amount of light, nutrition, and water to deliver the same sweet tastefully tropical™ flavor, regardless of the season.

“It’s paradise in the palm of your hand! Roughly 500g in size, the sweetness & personal size of the Solara™ Melon makes it a great partner with foods like prosciutto, shrimp, basil, mint, pistachios, we are even using the Melon as a yogurt & granola snack, the product pairings are endless”, said Matt Mastronardi, Executive Vice-President.

Reducing food waste is a key product trait of the Solara™ Melon as a single serve opportunity; slice in half, easily scoop out the small seed cavity and enjoy! The new personal sized melons are available in both single and multi-pack formats.

The name “Solara” (Latin for “of the sun”) was chosen because it connotes a tropical setting and a “Fresh Taste of Paradise,” which is the slogan Pure Flavor® developed for it.

“The consumer centric brand strategy is simple: it’s the one sitting snack, meal, appetizer, post-work out re-hydrator. It’s for me and only me. Fits in the palm of my hand. Up close & personal – yes, the perfect size, just for me. It’s the ME melon!”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. Like other products in the Pure Flavor® snacking line, the Solara™ personal sized melon product launch will be supported with digital content that includes a wide variety of recipes and a detailed ‘goes well with’ feature.

“The strategic investment in R&D is done to help grow the industry and help increase fresh produce consumption,” said Moracci. “We are working on more melon varieties and look forward to rolling them out shortly.”

To learn more about Solara™ personal sized Melons, please visit: https://www.pure-flavor.com/Solara/

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.