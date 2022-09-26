Pure Flavor Participates in National Family Meals Month to Help Fuel Healthy Lives

Leamington, ON – What is a better cause than helping families gather around the table and be a part of the magic that happens during family mealtime? Studies show extensive nutrition, social, and mental benefits associated with family meals which create a stronger and healthier family bond. In support of the Food Marketing Institutes (FMI) National Family Meals Month™, Pure Flavor® joined the industry-wide movement this month to raise awareness of the benefits of frequent family meals.

“According to FMI, people who eat more meals together eat more fruits & vegetables. As a lifestyle focused brand, we are always encouraging the consumption of greenhouse grown produce at every snack and meal as part of a healthy lifestyle for your family”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. For the month of September, Pure Flavor®, created an omni-channel marketing campaign across multiple digital platforms that ran alongside FMI’s National Family Meals Month™. The goal of the campaign was to engage all family members with recipe content, blogs, social posts, surveys, contests, and much more, all in the spirit of increasing more family mealtime.

“This month has been a lot of fun as we have shared family meal prep ideas, time saving tips, kids resources, awesome giveaways, and will have collected nearly 10,000 consumer survey responses by the end of the month, we are well on our way to our goal. National Family Meals Month™ is a fantastic family meals movement to be partnering with”, commented Veillon.

People are hungry for help in the kitchen and Pure Flavor®’s brand strategy to fuel healthy lives to help increase fresh produce consumption with relevant & engaging digital content continues to reach tens of thousands weekly. Through social content, dynamic website features, blogs, downloadable resources, or via the brands very popular and award winning Live Deliciously® eMagazine, consumers are at the forefront of Pure Flavor’s® focus to be a part of every eating occasion. The brand’s theme of ‘eat well together to be well together’ continues to breathe enthusiasm into a growing network of influencers and content creators throughout North America.

“National Family Meals Month™ is an industry-wide movement to raise awareness of the benefits of frequent family meals. I will tell you that one of my favorite benefits is the memories we make when we are all in the kitchen together. More conversations are had, more smiles are made, and you tend to make healthier meal options. We are beyond excited to share in this movement that is promoted by the Food Marketing Institute along with Pure Flavor®”, said Tracy Shaw, Digital Marketing Manager, Healthy Family Project.

Pure Flavor®’s National Family Meals Month™ campaign along with weekly contests, continues through September 30th. To learn more about the campaign, visit: https://www.pure-flavor.com/fueling-healthy-families/ .

-30-

About National Family Meals Month ™ –

As the voice of food retail, the Food Marketing Institute Foundation created National Family Meals Month™ as a nationwide, annual event to raise awareness of the benefits of frequent family meals, while highlighting grocers and manufacturers with the support of community health organizations, as the solution for families to share one more meal at home per week.

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.