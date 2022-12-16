Pure Flavor Receives FMI’s Gold Plate Award for ‘Eat Well Together to Be Well Together’ Campaign

Leamington, ON – With the holiday season in full swing, the FMI Foundation recently announced their 2022 Gold Plate Award winners via livestream earlier this week, highlighting outstanding family meal programs implemented by the food industry and community organizations. In the Category of Industry Supplier, greenhouse fruit & vegetable company Pure Flavor® won the Gold Plate Award for their ‘Eat Well Together to Be Well Together’ campaign that supported FMI’s National Family Meals Month™.

“The recipients of the 2022 Gold Plate Awards represent a collective industry effort to help families stay strong with family meals,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “I’m particularly proud of the programs that went the extra mile to connect the importance of family meals, however one defines family, to mental health. Through creative messages, in-store promotion and innovative employee engagement, the passion for the Family Meals Movement is just one way our industry stands out.”

Pure Flavor®’s “Eat Well Together to Be Well Together” campaign was strategically designed to bring awareness to the importance of family meals, both physically and mentally, by encouraging meal prep, family interaction, and the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Each week, the greenhouse fruit & vegetable brand promoted new recipes, tips, and family meal facts, along with engaging three different targeted audiences in surveys, giveaways, and partnership interaction.

“Our omni-channel approach to connect with consumers with our ‘Eat Well Together to Be Well Together’ campaign ensured that we connected with the right people on the right channel at the right time with the right message. The promotion of National Family Meals Month™ was right in our wheelhouse as a brand since our year-round promotional strategies are focused on just that, families!”, commented Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. Pure Flavor® created a dedicated website to support the campaign: https://www.pure-flavor.com/fueling-healthy-families/

Pure Flavor® partnered with the Healthy Family Project, reaching over 20,000 enewsletter subscribers and securing 94,000 impressions and 11,000 engagements between their combined social media accounts. Pure Flavor’s celebration of National Family Meals Month™ gained more than 436,000 impressions on social media and over 15,500 surveys completed, contributing further impact to improving family mealtime for their customers.

“Healthy Family Project was honored to partner with Pure Flavor® for National Family Meals Month™. It is important that we are part of any momentum that helps create a healthier generation. This partnership was an excellent example of how we can fuel healthy lives and create family moments with fresh produce”, said Tracy Shaw, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Healthy Family Project.

2022 Gold Plate Award Winners:

Category: Retailer 1-49 Stores; Martin’s Super Markets

Category: Retailer 50-199 Stores; Spartan Nash Company

Category: Retailer 200+ Stores; Hy-Vee Inc.

Category: Supplier; Pure Flavor®

FMI Gold Plate Award Campaign Summaries: https://www.fmi.org/family-meals/award

Pure Flavor® continues to create consumption focused content to inspire families and consumers of all ages to eat more fruits & vegetables, regardless of the season. Using a variety of digital strategies, the company is able connect with consumers on their channel of choice using tactical communication tools such as email, blogs, social media, as well as via the brands award-winning Live Deliciously® eMagazine which is published quarterly. Pure Flavor® recently launched their Healthy Holidays edition of the eMagazine featuring holiday themed content, Innovation in Growing, employee holiday favorites and so much more.

To learn more about Pure Flavor® or to flip through company’s award-winning Live Deliciously® eMagazine, visit: https://www.pure-flavor.com/live-deliciously/

About The FMI Gold Plate Awards –

The FMI Foundation created the Gold Plate Award in 2013 to highlight the outstanding programs implemented by the retail food industry to encourage family meals. Examples include healthy family meals, quick and easy family meals and recipes, cooking with kids, themed dinners, breakfast with the family, MyPlate meals, and much more.

The award recognizes outstanding programs that food retailers and suppliers have implemented, to encourage families to share more meals, together at home, more often.

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of fruit & vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.