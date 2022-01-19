Pure Green Farms Elevates Consumer Marketing Efforts

SOUTH BEND, IN – Pure Green Farms is running a 2-week long social media contest on Facebook and Instagram, where consumers can enter to win a year’s supply of lettuce. The contest itself was designed to increase brand awareness and establish brand loyalty within existing Pure Green Farms customers.

“We love discovering creative ways to give back to our loyal customers,” said Jim Marcum, Vice President of Sales for Pure Green Farms. “We also strive to continuously evolve our consumer marketing efforts in hopes to show the true spirit behind the Pure Green Farms name.”

From January 17 through January 31 consumers can enter to win by following 3 steps below. Two winners will be randomly chosen on January 31 to receive 104 free product coupons valid for 2022.

1. Follow us @PureGreenFarms on Facebook and Instagram

2. Like this post and share it on your story

3. Tag 2 friends in the comments

“Our customers mean everything to us,” said Joe McGuire, CEO of Pure Green Farms. “What better way to start out the new year than with a contest that promotes healthy eating and customer appreciation.”

About Pure Green Farms

Launching in 2021, Pure Green Farms grows, packs and ships leafy greens hands-free in the Midwest. Their purpose is to grow responsible fresh produce through innovative farming. Located in South Bend, Indiana, the farm uses environmentally friendly practices to grow their greens through its high-tech, climate-controlled space and hydroponic growing system to produce the highest quality of leafy greens for their customers year-round. Pure Green Farms’ vision is to reimagine the way of farming with their innovative technology to provide fresh produce consumers can trust. To learn more about Pure Green Farms check out their website, http://www.enjoypuregreen.com/.