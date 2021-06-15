Pure Green Farms Gets to Work on Expansion Plans with New Investor

SOUTH BEND, IN – Pure Green Farms, the Midwest hydroponic greenhouse which had its official launch earlier this year, announced this week they will be moving forward with their expansion plans after taking on a new investor, Paul J. Mastronardi.

Mastronardi chose to invest in Pure Green Farms because of the technology of the greenhouse and it’s growing system that produces the highest quality leafy greens in the Midwest. Paul J. Mastronardi’s advisory board includes former COO of Loblaws, Grant Froese, former President/COO of CVS, Charles Conaway, as well as current CEO of Perennial Brands, Jakob Ripshtein.

“It’s no secret that the landscape of food supply chains is changing at a dramatic pace,” Mastronardi stated. “We think this new greenhouse model using sustainable growing methods to produce fresh lettuce locally will withstand the test of time and prove to be better from an environmental, efficiency, quality and safety perspective.”

The partnership elevates the company with a team that has a deep understanding of the supply chain process. Mastronardi has experience with building a vertically integrated business and plans to further solidify the Pure Green Farms operation. Mastronardi has seen immense success in the tomato greenhouse category and plans to bring that expertise to the greenhouse lettuce business.

“We have seen a demand in the supply chain for local produce,” Mastronardi states. “At Pure Green Farms, we have 100% control from seed to plate and we believe this to be our key advantage.”

The investment also speaks to the farm’s commitment to continue to provide the best local, sustainably grown and pesticide free leafy greens on the market. The opportunity for a stronger retailer strategy will be brought forward with Mastronardi’s insights.

“We’re proud of the product we have and want to share our greens with a wider base of customers,” said Joe McGuire, CEO of Pure Green Farms. “We appreciate Paul J Mastronardi’s investment and partnership to be able to help us reach that goal. I very much look forward to seeing what the future holds for the greenhouse.”

To learn more about Pure Green Farms check out their website: http://www.enjoypuregreen.com/

# # #

About Pure Green Farms

Launching in 2021, Pure Green Farms grows, packs and ships leafy greens hands-free in the Midwest. Their purpose is to grow responsible fresh produce through innovative farming. Located in South Bend, Indiana, the farm uses environmentally friendly practices to grow their greens through its high-tech, climate-controlled space and hydroponic growing system to produce the highest quality of leafy greens for their customers year-round. Pure Green Farms’ vision is to reimagine the way of farming with their innovative technology to provide fresh produce consumers can trust.

About Paul J. Mastronardi

Paul J. Mastronardi is the 29-year-old son of Jamie Mastronardi, managing partner/co-owner at Red Sun Farms, and is a third-generation greenhouse grower and distributor. He has carried on the family legacy of demonstrated leadership in sustainability and greenhouse innovation. At the age of 25, he was on Greenhouse Canada’s Top 10 under 40 list. He is a graduate of Wayne State University and is considered a leader in the produce industry.