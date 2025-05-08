Ray & Mascari Inc. Recalls 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes

Ray & Mascari Inc. of Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes packaged in clam shell containers [20 oz. (1 lb. 4 oz) 567g] with UPC# 7 96553 20062 1, and a master case label with Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B because of the potential for them to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Ray & Mascari Inc. was notiﬁed by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida that they were recalling the lot of tomatoes Ray & Mascari Inc. received and repacked into 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes. Hanshaw & Capling Farms initiated the recall due to the possible presence of Salmonella in their facility. Customers who received the recalled lots have been notiﬁed and provided information to further contact their customers and distribution centers with recall instructions.

This product is sold in plastic clamshells containing 4 tomatoes. The 4- count plastic clam shells have a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label containing a Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc., Indianapolis, IN 46204. The master case would be a cardboard produce box with a lid, containing 12 4 count containers. The master case label would have Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes should discard the product and do not consume. Consumers with questions or reports of any illness may contact Ray & Mascari Inc. at 1-317-637-0234, Monday- Saturday, 6am-5pm EST.