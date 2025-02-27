Recent Trials Confirm Vidre+ Extends Freshness of Peppers for Over 21 Days

Recent studies conducted in 2024 in Universidad Autónoma Chapingoin Mexico show that Vidre+™ extends the shelf life of green and red peppers, helping them stay firmer for over 21 days compared to untreated ones. This technology may help to protect peppers from ethylene-induced deterioration after harvest and plays a key role in reducing food waste.

In the United States in 2023, bell pepper production totaled 10.6 million cwt, with the crop value at $613 million[1]. This important market for peppers has several challenges such as seasonal availability, perishability, and limited shelf life.

“An innovative technology called Vidre+™ may address the problem of maintaining pepper freshness along the supply chain. It has shown efficacy in preserving the freshness of green and red peppers in official trials conducted at the Universidad Autónoma Chapingo in Mexico” — states Tim Malefyt, Fresh Inset’s CTO.

Vidre+™ revolutionizes fresh produce protection with customizable dose rates and sizes, extending shelf life for crops from peppers and berries to leafy greens and tomatoes. It seamlessly upgrades any packaging or label into a smart, ethylene-controlling solution. The flagship Vidre+ Stickers adapt to all packaging types, ensuring optimal protection for ethylene-sensitive produce.

Test results

The trial, conducted in 2024 in Mexico by Dr. Oscar Morales Galván, meticulously assessed the impact of Vidre+™ treatment on green and red peppers over 21 days at room temperature, encompassing both weight loss and firmness evaluations.

After 21 days the gap between untreated green and red peppers and ones treated with Vidre+™ was significant. Green Peppers protected by Vidre+™ showed 22% less weight loss than untreated ones.

Research conducted by Dr. Oscar Morales Galván from UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA CHAPINGO

Vidre+™ on red peppers proved even more beneficial, with 32% less weight loss than the untreated peppers.

Research conducted by Dr. Oscar Morales Galván from UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA CHAPINGO

Untreated peppers lost firmness at an accelerated rate when compared to Vidre+™, which kept firmness at 10,6 kg/mm2, while untreated declined to 4,9 kg/mm2.

Research conducted by Dr. Oscar Morales Galván from UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA CHAPINGO

Similarly, red peppers treated with Vidre+™ kept firmness at 11,7kg/mm2, while untreated declined to 6,6 kg/mm2 throughout the test.

Research conducted by Dr. Oscar Morales Galván from UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA CHAPINGO

Conclusions

Peppers treated with Vidre+™ can better withstand the challenges of long-distance transport, storing, and shelf life by providing:

Longer shelf life and less waste

Reduced weight loss

Better firmness

Peppers treated with Vidre+™ kept firmness at almost twice the level of the untreated. By limiting deterioration of peppers along the supply chain, Vidre+™ will benefit growers and retailers alike, thereby minimizing financial losses and food waste.

[1] Source: United States Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service ISSN: 0884-6413 Vegetables 2023 Summary