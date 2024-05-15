Red Sun Farms Achieved Platinum Club Status With the Canada’s Best Managed Companied Program by Retaining its Best Managed Designation for 12 Consecutive Years

Kingsville, Ontario – Red Sun Farms is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the twelfth year in a row and retaining Platinum Club status.

Red Sun Farms was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award. Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

“This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to spending time and energy to build and maintain good long-term business partnerships and the cultivation of a successful team,” says Carlos Visconti, Red Sun Farms CEO of US and Canada Operations. “In combination with our strong core values of Accountability, Collaboration, Trust and Innovation, we are building an environment that makes Red Sun Farms the ideal partnership for long lasting relationships. Our Red Sun Farms family embraces these values in all aspects of our operations. This recognition reaffirms our position as leaders in the produce industry.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

“Over the past year, companies such as Red Sun Farms have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co- Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “By demonstrating an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes, these winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices.

The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

ABOUT RED SUN FARMS

Red Sun Farms is proud to be one of the largest vertically integrated North American greenhouse growers, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Canada, Mexico and the USA. Quality is maintained throughout seed selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging and transportation to their partner’s stores. When you buy from Red Sun Farms, you are buying direct from the grower.