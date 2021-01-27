Red Sun Farms Announces 2021 Growth Plans in Mexico, Canada and in the USA

Kingsville, Ontario – Red Sun Farms, a vertically integrated high-tech greenhouse grower with locations in Canada, USA, and Mexico, responds to customer demands for locally grown produce with unprecedented levels of investment in their facilities.

In 2020, Red Sun Farms completed 27 acres of construction on a three-phase project totaling 63.8 acres in Kingsville, Ontario. Additionally, a second investment for Red Sun Farms included 18 acres of high-tech greenhouse farming, expanding Red Sun Farms’ overall portfolio for this location to 42 acres. Mexico successfully completed a 25 acre expansion prior to their winter crop.

In 2021, Red Sun Farms Mexico is on track to deliver an additional 35 acres for the 2021 winter season. This additional acreage will reaffirm Red Sun Farms as the largest vertically integrated high-tech greenhouse in North America.

Also in 2021, Red Sun Farms has committed to significant growth in their state of the art Distribution Centers to support the greenhouse developments.

Pharr, TX will increase it’s capacity by 40,000sqft of cold storage, totaling this facility size to 106,000sqft. This addition will be completed to support the 2021 winter season.

Kingsville, ON is moving forward with an additional 22,500sqft of cold storage this year, increasing the total size of this location to 62,500sqft.

“The Red Sun Farms team continues to build its business on sustainable growth across Mexico, USA, and Canada. This announcement supports our commitment to deliver the very best produce to our customers throughout the year” states Carlos Visconti, CEO of Red Sun Farms Canada & the USA, “We are investing in our facilities to align with our retail partners demands.”

About Red Sun Farms –

Red Sun Farms is the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse grower, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Mexico, USA, and Canada. Quality is maintained from seed to plate to serve our consumers in Canada & the USA.