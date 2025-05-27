Red Sun Farms Celebrates Success with Awards from the 2025 Greenhouse Competition

Red Sun Farms Produce May 27, 2025

KINGSVILLE, ON — The 2025 Greenhouse Competition in Leamington announced its winners for this years distinguished event. The Leamington Ontario area is recognized as one of the largest greenhouse industries in North America, driving innovation in new products, technology and great flavors. This neighborly competition showcases some of the largest greenhouse producers in North America and awards their produce through various categories. This year Red Sun Farms™ is proud to announce that Sweetpops™ Tomatoes won Hottest Tomato – Best Bite Size Tomato and Empress Purple Tomato won the People Choice Hottest Tomato award.

“We are incredibly proud of our Sweetpops™ Tomatoes and Empress Purple Tomato and the 1st place recognition they have received in the tomato snacking category” said Carlos Visconti, CEO of Red Sun Farms. “It’s an honor to have our work celebrated by a community that shares our passion for greenhouse excellence. At Red Sun Farms, we’re driven by innovation and committed to sustainable growing practices. These awards reflect the dedication of our entire team and the strength of our values. Events like this not only spotlight the greenhouse industry but also help connect consumers with the story behind their food.”

All funds raised from the Greenhouse Competition go to R.E.A.C.H. International. This charity has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to build schools and clinics, drill wells for fresh water, and sponsor and care for impoverished children in Africa. Red Sun Farms is happy to support this charity not only through our involvement in the competition, but also through our continued sponsorship of this event.

ABOUT RED SUN FARMS

Red Sun Farms is proud to be one of the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse growers, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Canada, Mexico and the United Stated. Quality is maintained throughout seed selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging and the transportation to their retail partners. When you buy from Red Sun Farms, you are buying direct from the grower. For more information, please contact marketing@redsunfarms.com

