Red Sun Farms Introduces New Graphic Refresh to Align With Sustainability Goals

Kingsville, Ontario – Red Sun Farms is a high-tech hydroponic greenhouse farm with locations across Canada, Mexico, and the US, focusing on cultivating cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes. Red Sun Farms is a proud industry leader in sustainable agriculture, closely working with packaging suppliers to develop new and sustainable options. Environmental impact and sustainability are at the forefront of our process from the growing process to packaging to shipping and finally to the customer.

Over the past 6+ years, Red Sun Farms has developed several recyclable packaging, including the following.

We started with our peppers packaged in a Polypropylene (PP) flow wrap which is a recyclable material if the labels are removed.

Our snacking tomatoes are packaged in plastic bowls and clamshells that range between 60-90% recyclable content.

Then 6 years ago we were the first to launch our 10 oz organic grape tomatoes are packaged in a fiber pint, which is a recyclable/compostable option that reduces plastic use by over 90%; this package captured an innovation award in Berlin, Germany, in 2019 and is quickly achieving success across the globe. To date this has avoided the equivalent of 7.5 million units of plastic on this variety – that’s the same weight at 20 elephants!!

Last year we announced that Red Sun Farms was transitioning our Organic Peppers, TOV’s and Cucumbers with a backyard compostable PLU label. This option allows for landfills to be avoided and encourages consumers to compost the pepper stem and PLU in their backyard composters.

Now, Red Sun Farms is proud to introduce its newest sustainable solution – SustainLabel!® from Yerecic. This new technology developed by Yerecic includes wash-away technology and have passed Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) Critical Guidance testing. “By separating cleanly from PET flake and floating during the recycling wash process, SustainLabel!® constructions positively contribute to the recycling stream by increasing the availability of food grade rPET. Yerecic Label also utilizes 100% recycled content cores for all label rolls and a targeted 70% PCR in corrugated” states Elizabeth Yerecic of Yerecic labels. This medium change also created the perfect opportunity for a brand refresh across our entire portfolio of packaging.

“The investment of this new technology demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering sustainable solutions to our customer, while improving our product visibility & transparency” states Carlos Visconti, CEO Red Sun Farms USA & Canada Operations “Our graphic refresh places the produce at the center of our design”

At Red Sun Farms, their high-tech cultivation facility has a much lower environmental impact than conventional open-field agriculture consuming 95% less water than open-field cultivation. Most of the water Red Sun Farms consume is rainwater that has been collected from the roof of the greenhouse and channeled through the duct system, which is filtered and fed to the plants. From one square yard, Red Sun Farms can yield upwards of 150 pounds of produce while open fields will produce between 8 to 10 pounds in the same area, thus occupying significantly less land than field farming.

About Red Sun Farms

Red Sun Farms is the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse grower, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Mexico, USA and Canada. Quality is maintained from seed to plate.