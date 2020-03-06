Red Sun Farms Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 8th Consecutive Year

Kingsville, Ontario – Red Sun Farms is proud to announce that it has been named on of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eighth year in a row and keeping their prestigious Platinum Club status.

“This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to spending time and energy to build and maintain good long-term business partnerships and the cultivation of a successful team,” says Carlos Visconti, Red Sun Farms CEO of US and Canada Operations. “In combination with our strong core values of Accountability, Collaboration, Trust and Innovation, we are building an environment that makes Red Sun Farms the ideal partnership for long lasting relationships. Our Red Sun Farms family exudes these values in all aspects of our operations. This recognition reaffirms our position as leaders in the produce industry.”

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation continues to be the preeminent mark of business excellence and a source of genuine pride for Canadian businesses.

Over an incredible 27-year history, the program has fostered and celebrated Canadian business success. The network has continually become more powerful, innovative and broad. Canada’s private companies have been and will continue to be the engine of Canada’s economic growth, creating jobs through innovation and entrepreneurial energy. These companies compete with the best in the world to be adaptable and sustainable in an evolving global market.

“For Canada to become the undisputed best place to live and work over the next 25 years, our businesses must do more. Learning how Best Managed companies drive adaptability, productivity and profitability will help companies to succeed in a time of rapid change,” says Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

To even qualify to compete, companies must meet the following criteria: revenue greater than $25 million CAD in the most recent year of operations; managing finances effectively, adapting to changing market conditions over the past three years; Canadian-owned private company; or Canadian-owned portfolio company controlled by Canadian venture capital and Canadian private equity firms; or Canadian-owned closely held public company with fewer than 50% of their shares or units traded.

2020 Winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 1, 2020.

ABOUT RED SUN FARMS

Red Sun Farms is proud to be one of the largest vertically integrated North American greenhouse growers, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Canada, Mexico and the USA. Quality is maintained throughout see selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging and transportation to their partner’s stores. When you buy from Red Sun Farms, you are buying direct from the grower.

ABOUT CANADA’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels:

Canada’s Best Managed Companies New Winner (one of the new winners selected each year) Canada’s Best Managed Companies Winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven consecutive years or more)

Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and TMX Group. For more information visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca