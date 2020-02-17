Register for the 2020 CPMA Convention and Trade Show and Experience the Flavors of the World

(Ottawa, ON) – Early bird registration is underway for the 2020 CPMA Convention and Trade Show, taking place in Toronto, Ontario, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 12th to 14th, 2020. Canada’s largest event dedicated to the produce industry will be celebrating its 95th year by highlighting the Flavours of the World offered by the global produce community.

Attendees are able to access all the event has to offer by purchasing a Full Delegate registration. Full Delegates gain admission to meal functions, social events and educational opportunities, consisting of the Chair’s Welcome Reception, Business Sessions, After Party, Awards Brunch and other meals, including the Delegate and Companion Breakfast, during which you’ll hear from keynote speaker Chef Massimo Capra.

“This year’s event focuses on the component of flavour in produce and the effect that the globally interconnected industry has on our evolving tastes,” said Mario Masellis, Chair of the 2020 CPMA Convention and Trade Show Organizing Committee. “We expect the entertainment and production at the Convention and Trade Show to ‘wow’ attendees in the same way that spectacular flavours do.”

“The 95th annual CPMA Convention and Trade Show will offer numerous networking and educational opportunities to help businesses flourish,” said CPMA President Ron Lemaire. “As the premier event in Canada for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry, it is extremely valuable for companies in our sector to make connections at this event. CPMA is also excited to showcase the industry-leading projects we’ve been working on over the past year including sustainability, through the Plastics Packaging Roadmap, waste reduction, through our Waste Efficiency Tool, Food Safety, through the Canadian Food Safety Fund, and much more.”

Early bird registration for the 2020 CPMA Convention and Trade Show ends March 6th.

