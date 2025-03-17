Register: FPAA Spring Policy & North American Produce Food Safety Summits  

Spring is here and so is one of the most important events for the fresh produce industry! Industry members are invited to Tubac, AZ, on April 2-3 for two days of engaging discussions, valuable networking, and the latest industry insights at the Spring Policy Summit and the North American Produce Food Safety Summit—hosted by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA).

“FPAA’s Spring Policy Summit has been where the importing and distributing community comes together to talk about common sense solutions to problems that vex the industry, and this year will be no different,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer.

The event is broken out into two focus days which allows individuals to tailor participation to one day or both days, depending on their area of focus.

WHAT TO EXPECT

At the Spring Policy Summit (April 2), the FPAA is cultivating a line-up of top experts to discuss the most pressing issues in trade, policy, and the future of fresh produce. Speakers include:

– Virginia Bullington (Wilson Center, Mexico Institute) discussing the role of agriculture in U.S.-Mexico relations.

– Paul Brierley (Arizona Department of Agriculture) and Luis Ribera (Texas A&M) will focus on the impact of Mexican fresh produce imports.

– Brian Keuhl (Farmers for Free Trade) alongside FPAA, Consejo Nacional Agropecuario, and others will discuss trade challenges ahead.

– Guadalupe Ramírez (U.S. Customs & Border Protection) will touch on emerging trends in Customs and Border Protection inspection measures and other advances.

Attendees will wrap up the day with a networking reception so that important conversations facing the industry can continue one-on-one.

The North American Produce Food Safety Summit (April 3) is all about keeping the industry up to date and in compliance with changing regulations and requirements. Sessions will cover FDA’s new Ag Water Rule, traceability requirements, and food safety audits, while also preparing companies for what to expect when the FDA comes to perform inspections.

Speakers Include:

– Betsy Bihn (Produce Safety Alliance) on water compliance.

– Walter Ram moderating a panel on choosing the right food safety audit.

– Jennifer McEntire (Reagan-Udall Center) on handling FDA inspections.

The FPAA has created an informative, proactive, and engaging two days, and industry members are encouraged to reserve a seat at the table. Whether a person is focused on trade, policy, or food safety, these events are designed to give people the knowledge and connections to navigate the future successfully.

🔗 Register now: (https://www.freshfrommexico.com/spring-policy-summit-2025/)

The FPAA looks forward to welcoming industry friends in April.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.

