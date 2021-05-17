Registration Opens for Organic Produce Summit­­­ 2021

Monterey, CA – Retailer and general registration for Organic Produce Summit 2021 is now open for the live and in-person event being held September 15-16 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Monterey, CA.

Following the cancellation of last year’s summit due to the pandemic, OPS 2021 will be held as an in-person event and retain a similar format to previous OPSs, including an informative series of educational sessions, engaging keynote presentations, and a sold-out trade show featuring over 130 organic growers, shippers, and processors from across North America. Additionally, retailers and buyers will have a hands-on opportunity to tour some of the nation’s largest and most respected organic fresh produce organizations. Complete details of OPS 2021 will be announced over the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to return with an in-person OPS, following the cancellation of last year’s event. We have received nothing but tremendous support and response from the organic community over the past year and cannot wait to see everyone again in person. We’re putting together a dynamic program that features impactful and relevant educational sessions touching on important industry issues and a pair of keynote presentations from leaders in the organic retail community,” said Susan Canales, President of Organic Produce Summit. “While components of the event remain fluid as the country continues to open up on the heels of the pandemic, we recognize the health and safety of all of our attendees is paramount, and we will be following state and local guidelines putting together this year’s event.”

Retailer and general attendee registration for OPS 2021 is available at https://www.organicproducesummit.com/registration/