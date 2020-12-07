Relax and Say Ahhh: Arizona Spa Getaway is Top Prize in 2021 Idaho Potato Lover’s Display Contest Sweepstakes

EAGLE, Idaho – Whether lounging by the pool or luxuriating in a spa treatment, the 2021 sweepstakes winner for the Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest will be able to savor some well-earned R&R. Everyone who enters the Idaho Potato Commission’s 30th annual retail display competition will be part of a random drawing for a trip for two to world-renowned Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Arizona.



“This amazing resort and spa near Scottsdale is the perfect place for a stress-free getaway, whenever the winner is ready to travel,” says Jamie Bowen, IPC domestic marketing director. “The Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest gets more popular each year, and we are happy to have so many retailers competing for more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, in addition to the wonderful sweepstakes travel package.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa offers a get-away-from-it-all experience in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

The sweepstakes trip includes roundtrip airfare for two to Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, Arizona, six days/five nights accommodations in either a mountain suite or a spa suite, daily spa treatments, $400 per day for food and drink, and $1,000 spending money. Our Category Manager Match program also applies for this trip! The Category Manager of whichever store is randomly selected to win this spa getaway will also receive the same trip. The 53-acre Scottsdale area luxury resort features the lavish Sanctuary Spa, two pools, tennis courts, Elements restaurant serving the award-winning cuisine of Food Network star and executive chef Beau MacMillan, and nearby running, hiking and biking trails.

In addition, each contest entrant will receive a free Nike Utility Speed Backpack with a side sleeve that keeps a 32-ounce water bottle within easy reach. The 18” x 11” x 6” backpack also has an internal sleeve that can store a laptop up to 15”, along with durable straps that let the user attach accessories.

Retailers can add some sizzle to their Idaho® Potato Lovers displays thanks to Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings, which is again partnering with IPC for the contest.



“The IPC display contest inspires shoppers by bringing together items from across the store that create simple, delicious meals and sides,” says Meghan Baumann, brand manager, Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings. “Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings and Idaho® potatoes are a great-tasting combination. The display contest reminds consumers that the addition of Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings is a convenient and delicious way to elevate all of their favorite Idaho® potato recipes!”



Fresh Gourmet® Crispy Veggies will spice up both retail displays and potato dishes during Sugar Foods Co.’s second year as a contest partner. “The creativity shown by the in-store displays inspires shoppers to pick up some of their favorite produce products and explore new pairings, while giving retailers an opportunity to build the produce basket. It’s a win-win for everyone,” says Ting Sheng, shopper marketing & promotions manager for Fresh Gourmet Co. “We look forward to seeing what our retail partners come up with this year.”

The Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest runs from Feb. 1 through March 31, 2021. Creativity counts most, so smaller displays have just as many opportunities to win as larger displays do.



To enter the 2021 retail display contest, build an attractive and memorable display that incorporates fresh Idaho® potatoes (bag, bulk or both) with a clear label showing the Idaho name and the “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a clearly marked Idaho® dehydrated potato product, any variety of Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings, and any variety of Fresh Gourmet® Crispy Veggies. (The display may not include potato products from other states.) IPC 2021 special themed point-of-sale materials must also be used: two double-sided Idaho® Potato Lovers logo display signs, one large and two small double-sided signs showing an appetizing photo, and two inflatable Mylar™ IPC-branded balloons. Go to the IPC website for more clip art and recipes: www.IdahoPotato.com/Retail.

Retailers will compete with other same-size stores in one of three categories: 1-5 cash registers, 6-9 cash registers, or 10-plus cash registers. Within each store category, entrants are eligible to win these prizes:

1st place – $1,500

2nd place — $1,000

3rd place — $750

4th place — $500

5th place — $250

Honorable Mention — $100 (100 selected from remaining entries)

The Category Manager Match Program will award equivalent prizes to corporate category managers for stores that qualify for a 1st through 5th place prize or the sweepstakes trip to Arizona.

Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest Details

Here’s how to enter the 2021 Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest:

1. Using fresh Idaho® potatoes (bag, bulk or both), an Idaho® dehydrated potato product, Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings, and Fresh Gourmet® Crispy Veggies, develop an eye-catching display following the contest rules (available at https://idahopotato.com/retail/2021-plm-display-contest).

2. Put up the display in your store’s produce section for at least one week between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2021.

3. Submit up to five photos of the display (preferably taken with a good camera on its highest-quality photo setting) and an entry form (available at www.IdahoPotato.com/Retail) to the IPC so that it’s received no later than April 15, 2021. Top winners will be notified by May 1, 2021, and all winners will be posted by May 21, 2021, on www.IdahoPotato.com/Retail.

All entries will be judged on a point system based on creativity of the display, incorporation of Hormel® Real Bacon Toppings and Fresh Gourmet® Crispy Veggies, salability of the display, and Idaho® Potato Lovers signage.

IPC is also sponsoring a separate display contest for military commissaries, with prizes awarded by sales band group. Displays compete for two 1st place prizes per group ($300 in commissary gift cards and a trophy) and two 2nd place prizes per group ($150 in commissary gift cards and a trophy). To enter, commissaries must have displays in place from Feb. 22-28, 2021, and entries must be received by April 15, 2021.

About The Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the IPC is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation, and rich volcanic soil give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.