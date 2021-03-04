Remembering the Mango King, Alan Alvarez

McAllen, Texas – RCF Distributors, LLC is saddened to report the sudden loss of our dear friend, colleague and paramount sales agent, Alan Alvarez, who passed away on Saturday, January 30th, 2021. El Grupo Crespo: RCF Distributors, Crespo Organic Mangoes, Empaque Don Jorge and hundreds of mango industry friends now mourn the loss of our beloved Mango King. We grieve alongside his wife and three children.

Deemed the Mango King years ago by beloved customers, Alan Alvarez built his successful career in produce through dedication, hard work, integrity and a positive attitude. He was an incredible relationship-builder within the industry, and he earned the trust of many on both sides of the border. His contagious positive attitude made business enjoyable, and he always kept his word. This made any business with him involved successful. He solved problems with ease and a smile.

His strength and positivity live on at RCF & El Grupo Crespo. He leaves us with the will to be the best we can and to charge forward with our own versions of his Mango King success. He leaves behind a legacy in the raising of his son within our industry. Alan Alvarez, Jr. worked under his father at RCF for the last four years. Alvarez Jr. describes his father’s tricks of the trade simply: “integrity.” He cites his father’s straightforward approach and making sure things were done right as key to earning the respect of his clients, co-workers and farmers.

The Crespo family’s commitment to their customers, consumers, and the hundreds of people that rely on the complex growing, packing, shipping, selling and marketing systems that stretch from the southern regions of Mexico all across the USA and Canada remains unwavering, even in the midst of the collective grief everyone carries. Alan would want nothing more from his mango family than for us to continue to build his legacy with RCF mango success.

Rest in peace, Mango King.

