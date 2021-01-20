Remembering Tim Corkill, Long-Time FirstFruits Marketing’s Regional Marketing Manager

YAKIMA, Wash. – On Saturday Jan 9th, we lost our dear friend and coworker Tim Corkill.

“Tim Corkill had such a killer work ethic and a mind for the details, those qualities coupled with his enthusiasm for our business made him someone we could always trust,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, President at FirstFruits Marketing. Tim was a trailblazer on the FirstFruits marketing team serving as Western Regional Marketing Manager and as a driving force behind the FirstFruits Opal apple national program.

“I’ll always remember the high level of enthusiasm and preparation Tim put into all aspects of his life, whether it was a big meeting or a trip to his beloved family cabin. Tim had a zest for life and deep knowledge of the industry that he joyfully shared with all those who were lucky enough to know him. I knew Tim to be the best rental car racer in LA traffic, arriving early to all meetings with the belief that ‘if you’re not early, you’re late.’ I will miss Tim and the energy he brought to all aspects of his life,” said Joe Vargas, Director of Marketing at FirstFruits Marketing.

Tim is also remembered by coworkers as a tireless worker with a keen eye on customer development and consumer trends having previously worked with the Pear Bureau Northwest as Western Regional Marketing Manager, California Grape Commission as Western Manager and with Fresh Western, River Ranch Inc as Director of Marketing Services.

Sent with love and remembrance to Tim’s family and friends, including his wife Kileen Corkill, daughter Kelli (Corkill) Crowley and son Kreig Corkill. The San Diego Zoo held a special place in Tim’s heart. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the San Diego Zoo in memory of Tim Corkill, San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA 92112 or online at sandiegozoo.org/memorial.