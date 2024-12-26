Removing Fruit & Vegetable Consumption Barriers Through Policy & Societal Change

Increasing the consumption of fruits and veggies in the United States is critical to reducing the risk of chronic diseases among our most vulnerable populations. Marginalized communities within the U.S. are struggling to purchase adequate food, veggies, and fruits.

About 5% of the U.S. population faces challenges in accessing and purchasing food, vegetables, and fruits due to limited access to stores.

This underscores the importance of IFPA’s advocacy for SNAP and WIC programs as part of our priority issues, and it offers an opportunity to retailers who could consider opening stores in underserved communities.

To read the rest of the research, please go to: International Fresh Produce Association

