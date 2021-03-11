Renaissance Food Group Promotes Irish Stew Mix For St. Patrick’s Day Holiday

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif – Renaissance Food Group (RFG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc., announces the promotion of its popular Garden Highway branded Irish Stew Mix blend of fresh vegetables and herbs in advance of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Garden Highway Irish Stew Mix features pre-cut, ready-to-cook ingredients, including fresh herbs, designed to bring convenience and added value to consumers planning a traditional Irish feast. This festive blend includes green cabbage, red potatoes, baby carrots, yellow onion with fresh thyme and bay leaves. Topped with a holiday-themed label, Irish Stew Mix will cross-merchandise easily into the meat department to help drive incremental sales.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for fresh meal solutions to support their busy lifestyles. This is especially true as we enter into a new era of shopping habits as a result of COVID-19, where people are looking to replicate their favorite holiday celebrations and meals from the comfort and safety of home,” stated Nelia Alamo, VP Communications. “Renaissance Food Group is proud to offer our recipe-ready Irish Stew Mix that can be easily paired with corned beef or sausage for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal.”

Garden Highway Irish Stew Mix will begin shipping on Wednesday, March 10th and is sure to be the “lucky charm” for retail sales this St. Patrick’s Day holiday! For more information about Renaissance Food Group and its product offerings, please visit rfgfoods.com.

About Renaissance Food Group

Renaissance Food Group is a fresh food company that creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, high quality lifestyle products for consumers via retail and foodservice channels nationally. Widely recognized as a market leader for product quality and innovation, Renaissance Food Group’s fresh food products are regionally produced and made-to-order. Renaissance Food Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.