Researchers Identify Romaine Lettuces That Last Longer

USDA Agricultural Research Service Produce May 14, 2020

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA —Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists have identified five Romaine lettuce varieties that both brown less quickly after fresh-cut processing and are slower to deteriorate postharvest.

They also are determining the genetic basis for deterioration. The researchers have identified the location of genes associated with postharvest deterioration of fresh-cut lettuce, and are in the process of identifying genes associated with browning, two economically important traits. This will speed up development of new Romaine varieties with better shelf-life because now lettuce breeders will be able to check that offspring carry these genes without needing to grow out and destructively test for browning and deterioration resistance.

Lettuces are the most popular, commercially produced, leafy vegetables in the world. It had a farmgate value of more than $2.5 billion in the United States in 2017, making it one of top ten most valuable crops for the country. But fresh-cut lettuce is a highly perishable product.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USDA Agricultural Research Service

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

USDA: Pork Essentially Free of Veterinary Drug Residues

March 22, 2019 USDA ARS

In a basic survey of more than a thousand pork kidney samples, almost no veterinary drug residues were found and none at levels that even approached U. S. regulatory limits, according to a study just published by an Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientist in Food Additives & Contaminants: Part A.

Produce

Mold-Free Strawberries? Yes, Please!

April 13, 2020 USDA ARS

That unappetizing fuzz is called gray mold, and it’s caused by the fungal pathogen Botrytis cinerea. Fortunately, Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists are on the case, looking for ways to keep strawberries mold free without fungicides.