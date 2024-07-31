Retail Revolution: Consumer Study Highlights High Demand for Branded Apples

Wenatchee, WA—In April 2024, CMI Orchards partnered with Category Partners to conduct a comprehensive study aimed at understanding consumer preferences and perceptions of apple varieties. The results are clear: high-flavor branded apples—Ambrosia Gold®, EverCrisp®, JUICI®, and Kanzi®—outperform their mainstream counterparts in blind taste tests. Rochelle Bohm, Vice President of Marketing at CMI Orchards, says this makes placing high-flavor apples essential for retailers looking to enhance produce offerings and capture higher rings at the register. “These powerhouse apples are proven winners, delivering superior taste and quality,” says Bohm. “In every blind comparison, branded apples came out on top.”

The study included diverse demographic panelists, and focused on apple purchases, varietal knowledge, motivators for purchase, and preferences in appearance and flavor. Participants compared high-flavor branded varieties to mainstream apples with comparable flavor profiles: Ambrosia Gold® vs. Gala, EverCrisp® vs. Fuji, JUICI® vs. Honeycrisp, and Kanzi® vs. Pink Lady®. Bohm emphasizes, “Our data shows that consumers are not only willing, but eager to trade up to premium apples.”

Bohm reports Ambrosia Gold®, EverCrisp®, JUICI®, and Kanzi® consistently received higher ratings for flavor, texture, and appearance. “Focus groups preferred Ambrosia Gold® over Gala, EverCrisp® over Fuji, JUICI® over Honeycrisp, and Kanzi® over Pink Lady®,” says Bohm. “These results clearly highlight that shoppers have a strong appetite for flavor and quality, offering retailers a roadmap to capture trade-up sales.”

“Ambrosia Gold® won overall with 85% of participants ranking them in their top three favorites with 75% preferring them over legacy varieties, as well as earned top marks for flavor (85% rating), appearance (87%), and texture (87%), consistently outperforming Gala,” Bohm said. “A whopping 90% of panelists favored EverCrisp® over Fuji, where EverCrisp earned high marks for texture (87%) and flavor (71%). 60% of panelists preferred JUICI® apples over Honeycrisp, scoring higher marks for flavor (14%). Participants were impressed by Kanzi®, with 70% preferring it to Pink Lady, earning Kanzi® excellent ratings in flavor (81%), appearance (87%), and texture (78%).

Bohm adds that the results show consumers have misconceptions about apple appearance. Many think fully-red apples are mealy or yellow/green ones aren’t sweet; sampling debunked these biases, with panelists thrilled by the new flavors and textures. “Flavor descriptions and recommendations proved key in guiding overwhelmed consumers to try new varieties,” she explains. “Targeted signage and on-bag messaging steers them towards informed choices, driving shoppers toward high-flavor branded apples that boost incremental sales in the produce department. Our flavor education tool, www.flavogram.com, can be customized to promote specific product trials, for example custom point of sale that reads, “Like Gala? You’ll LOVE Ambrosia Gold®.”

CMI Orchards’ study underscores the importance of high-flavor branded apples in retail. Explains Bohm, “Stocking Ambrosia Gold®, EverCrisp®, JUICI®, and Kanzi® meets consumer demand, drives sales, and enhances produce aisles. Spotlighting these premium apples with sampling programs and clear, descriptive signage that showcases their unique flavor profiles –such as CMI’s Flavogram program–will enhance retail performance and drive trial, leading to repeat sales.”

For the full report, click here.

About CMI Orchards

About CMI Orchards