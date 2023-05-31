Retailers Benefit from Summertime Florida Mangos at Seasons Farm Fresh

Florida mangos offer multiple benefits for regional East Coast and Southern retailers this coming summer. While this fruit may not hold as large a position in the market as other sources, it offers a fresher, tastier option for many customers according to Gabe Bernal, Vice-President at Seasons Farm Fresh Inc. in Miami, FL. “This is tree-ripened fruit,” he says “They are much sweeter than imported mangoes. And, the fruit doesn’t have to undergo treatments such as hot water or irradiation that imported mangos do. Though we support many other mango programs, nothing tastes as sweet as tree ripened fruit.”

Florida mangos can be marketed as Home-Grown, Local/Regional and Small Farm products by retailers. “Florida retailers have long recognized the value of promoting the Florida mango,” says Bernal. “We’re working with retailers and distributors in Florida and through the Southern and East Coast U.S. regions to expand the marketing opportunities for the Florida mango. This is especially pertinent as consumers look more and more at where their food comes from and prefer local or regional options especially in the summertime.”

Seasons Farm Fresh expects a solid season this year beginning in May. “This season appears to be a bumper crop,” says Bernal. “Volumes will be much larger than they have been the last three to four years and we expect to have four to five loads per week available through August.”

The Florida mangos are sold under Seasons Farm Fresh’s colorful Miami Mango brand as shown on boxes, bands and PLU stickers. “The Miami Mango represents the farmers who stay true to the quality as well as the impact in agriculture that our beautiful state of Florida provides,” says Bernal. “International competitors and hurricanes may try to knock us down, but we are here to stay and show the world what all our local consumers already know: Miami Mango is the way to go!”

The company also offers USDA Certified Organic mangos. “We should have one to two loads a week of organic fruit available in addition to our conventional offerings,” says Bernal. “Our pack is a 4-kilo box with counts ranging from 6 to 12.”

Retailers can find marketing support behind the Florida mango from several organizations. “June is National Mango Month so it’s a great time to really promote this product,” says Bernal. “We work with the National Mango Board and Fresh from Florida, and we have inserts to go along with the fruit boxes. We are also happy to send sample boxes to let customers know what we’re all about. We partner directly with retail customers to put together what works for them as far as promotions and marketing.”

Seasons Farm Fresh (SFF) is a family-owned, importer and wholesale distributor of tropical/specialty produce from Florida and around the world, including Central/South America, the Caribbean, South Africa and beyond. SFF sources directly from the finest packinghouses and farms, upholding diligent supply chain management best practices to the final customer. From neighborhood markets to regional suppliers, to leading retail chains, SFF is proud of building winning relationships since 2011. SFF is also a certified Minority Business Enterprise (#FL05260) under the National Minority Supplier Development Council.