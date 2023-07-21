Reusable Packaging Association Publishes Updated Technology White Paper

“A Smarter, Technology-Driven Supply Chain with Reusable Packaging Systems”

An Industry Guide to Available and Emerging Technologies to Identify, Monitor, and Track Reusable Packaging for a Digital Supply Chain

Washington D.C. – The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has published the 2023 A Smarter, Technology-Driven Supply Chain with Reusable Packaging Systems white paper. The document provides an updated understanding of the use of connected and data-transmitting assets to identify, track, and monitor the modern supply chain.

The nearly 100-page report was written by RPA member companies who collaborated as part of the association’s “Technology Working Group” (TWG). RPA’s TWG assembles focused expertise on information technology to advance smart reusable packaging initiatives. Since the original 2019 report, there have been significant advancements in technology device and software innovations that can be cost-effectively applied to reusable transport packaging (RTP) and commercial operating facilities. The paper focuses on the various technology uses available to leverage RTPs and help business leaders build a more visible, resilient, and data-generating supply chain.

Rob Franzo, Consulting Director and Retail Logistics System Architect at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and chair of the TWG, led the white paper project. “The broad expertise of committee participants who contributed to the project allowed us to cover a wide range of topics and include unique perspectives drawn from real-world experiences,” said Franzo. “This white paper can be a valuable resource for businesses considering technology deployment in their operations. It also serves as a foundation for the next phase of committee projects to demonstrate the digital opportunities with reusable packaging systems.”

RPA members have embraced the tremendous economic, environmental, and social benefits derived from data capture and transmission through reusable assets. In addition to the dedicated TWG, the association also features a product technology award and hosts a technology center in its pavilion at PACK EXPO. “Over the last several years we have experienced leaps in technology availability and capability for embedding or affixing to reusable packaging assets,” said Todd Hoff, RPA’s Executive Vice President of Member Programs. “The era of smart and connected packaging that is breaking new ground in performance and value is now here. RPA’s updated technology white paper includes these advancements and expands guidance to parties seeking solutions for their assets and supply chain.”

The updated, A Smarter, Technology-Driven Supply Chain with Reusable Packaging White Paper is now available for download on the Reusable Packaging Associations’ website.

About the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA): RPA is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA promotes the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems, which offer product quality, economic, and environmental benefits to supply chains. For more information, visit reusables.org.